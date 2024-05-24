Forcepoint Email DLP Solution
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution Description
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution provides data loss prevention capabilities specifically designed for email channels. The solution monitors and controls outbound email communications to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration. The product operates as an agentless solution that integrates with email infrastructure to apply data security policies. Organizations can configure and deploy policies from a single management console that extends across email, web, cloud, and endpoint environments as part of the broader Forcepoint Data Security platform. The solution supports deployment on major email providers and can be configured to work with existing email infrastructure. Organizations can choose between on-premises or cloud deployment options while maintaining control over data sovereignty. The system is designed to maintain continuous uptime for email operations while enforcing security policies. Email DLP includes capabilities for policy management, email scanning, and enforcement actions on outbound messages. The solution can leverage existing encryption capabilities from email providers to protect sensitive data. Configuration and policy publishing can be completed within minutes according to the vendor. The platform provides a unified interface for managing data loss prevention policies across multiple channels, eliminating the need for separate DLP solutions for different communication vectors. Organizations can apply consistent data security controls to email communications alongside other data channels.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution FAQ
Common questions about Forcepoint Email DLP Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels developed by Forcepoint. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, DLP.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox