Somansa Mail-i is a network-based data loss prevention solution that monitors and controls data transmissions across multiple channels including email, web, messaging applications, P2P networks, and cloud services. The solution provides SSL/TLS traffic decryption and inspection capabilities to detect and prevent unauthorized data exfiltration in encrypted environments. The product monitors webmail services like Gmail, capturing metadata from sender, receiver, CC, body, and attachments. It controls PC-based messenger applications and restricts uploads to global cloud services such as Dropbox and iCloud. Mail-i tracks generative AI usage including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and DeepSeek, recording conversation logs and uploaded images. The solution includes pattern detection for personal information including social security numbers, driver's license numbers, and account numbers. It offers department-based and time-based access control policies, allowing selective blocking or monitoring of services based on organizational roles. Mail-i incorporates a big data search engine that can retrieve records from databases exceeding 100 million entries within three minutes using distributed indexing and storage. Search results can be filtered by department, user, date, access status, keywords, and AI-generated responses. The solution is designed for enterprise environments and has been deployed in organizations with 10,000+ users. It provides comprehensive logging and audit capabilities for post-incident analysis and compliance requirements.

