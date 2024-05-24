BetterCloud File Governance Description

BetterCloud File Governance (formerly Tricent) is a file access control and governance solution designed for Google Workspace environments. The product provides administrators with capabilities to monitor, control, and automate file sharing policies to prevent unauthorized data exposure. The solution enables bulk file cleanup and unsharing operations from shared drives, with the ability to stop sharing with private emails and compromised domains. It includes functionality to assess and remove document access for former vendors and external parties. The platform offers automated policy enforcement through workflows that maintain consistent file security policies across the organization. Administrators can configure automated responses to unauthorized file access attempts, including revoking access and locking down files when policy violations occur. File Governance provides visibility into externally shared files and includes an alerting system that notifies both administrators and end users. End users receive notifications when they violate organizational file sharing policies, enabling security awareness without disrupting collaboration. The solution supports compliance maintenance and threat remediation through automated workflows. It allows administrators to identify files shared publicly, track file ownership, and remediate security issues related to file sharing practices within Google Workspace.