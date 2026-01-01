Fasoo Enterprise DRM Description

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) is a Digital Rights Management solution that provides continuous encryption and access control for sensitive data. The product encrypts individual files in real-time and enforces granular permissions to control who can view, edit, capture, or print documents. FED operates on a zero trust architecture and maintains encryption throughout the document lifecycle, tracking file usage from creation through derivative files. The solution supports both on-premises and cloud environments, with integration capabilities for Microsoft 365 that enable unified document security management across hybrid deployments. The platform includes screen security features to prevent unauthorized captures, print security controls with watermarking capabilities, and mobile device protection. FED supports cross-platform environments including Windows and Mac systems, providing consistent security controls across different operating systems. The solution addresses interoperability challenges between different DRM systems and can convert between DRM and Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) formats based on policy settings. This conversion capability enables secure collaboration and allows protected documents to be used as training data for AI systems like Microsoft Copilot. FED provides centralized policy management, user authentication at the file level, and comprehensive audit logging of document access and usage activities across local and cloud environments.