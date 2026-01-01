Broadcom Data Loss Prevention Description

Broadcom Data Loss Prevention (formerly Symantec DLP) is an enterprise data loss prevention solution that provides discovery, monitoring, and protection capabilities for sensitive information across multiple environments. The solution scans endpoints, network file shares, databases, and cloud applications to identify and protect confidential data. The product monitors data usage and movement across various channels including laptops, mobile devices, email, web traffic, and cloud applications. It supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments with a unified policy framework managed through a web-based console. Detection capabilities include Exact Data Matching (EDM), Indexed Document Matching (IDM), Described Content Matching (DCM), file-type detection, and sensitive image recognition with OCR. The solution performs real-time monitoring and can block, quarantine, or alert on policy violations. Remediation features include User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with risk scoring, automated incident response workflows, email encryption routing, file quarantine, and policy-based encryption. The solution integrates with ServiceNow for decentralized incident management. The product includes predefined policy templates and data identifiers for regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, and SOX. It supports Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) integration to suggest or enforce classification labels on documents using DLP policies. The solution provides visibility across endpoints, network storage, email, web traffic, and sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud applications.