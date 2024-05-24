Zscaler Unified DLP
Cloud-based DLP solution for web, email, endpoint, SaaS, and private apps
Zscaler Unified DLP Description
Zscaler Unified DLP is a data loss prevention solution integrated into Zscaler's security cloud platform. The product provides centralized DLP capabilities across multiple channels including web traffic, email, endpoints, SaaS applications, public cloud infrastructure, and private applications. The solution operates as part of Zscaler's Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture and delivers inline inspection of traffic through a cloud-based platform. It applies consistent security policies across all data channels regardless of user location or data type. Key technical capabilities include TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, AI-powered data discovery across endpoint, inline, and cloud environments, and machine learning-based classification. The product uses a lightweight agent for endpoint protection and supports email security through SMTP relay integration. Advanced detection methods include Exact Data Match (EDM) for fingerprinting specific data records, Indexed Document Matching (IDM) for template-based document protection, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for scanning text within image files. These techniques work together to identify sensitive data across various formats. The platform provides centralized policy management and unified alerting across all protected channels. It aims to reduce false positives through improved detection accuracy and streamline operations by consolidating multiple point products into a single platform. The solution addresses data protection requirements for distributed workforces and supports BYOD scenarios with consistent enforcement across managed and unmanaged devices.
Zscaler Unified DLP is Cloud-based DLP solution for web, email, endpoint, SaaS, and private apps developed by Zscaler. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.
