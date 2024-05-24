Top Alternatives to ManageEngine Endpoint DLP PlusData Protection
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints and cloud
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Insider threat prevention platform with DLP, DCAP, and SWG capabilities
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification
Network DLP solution with SSL/TLS decryption for email, web, and cloud monitoring
Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement
Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
Enterprise DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting sensitive data
Enterprise encryption solution for data at rest, in use, and in motion
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
Managed DLP service with SOC support for data security programs
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty
Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels
Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and audit logs
HIPAA-compliant secure file sharing and collaboration platform for healthcare
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps
AI-powered DLP analyst that investigates incidents and reduces data exposure risk
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
AI-powered DLP with contextual data classification and adaptive security
Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration
DLP solution with insider threat detection and employee monitoring
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing corporate data leakage
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control
DLP solution for SaaS and AI apps with automated policy enforcement
DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.
Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data
DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection
SaaS-focused DLP solution for detecting and redacting sensitive data
Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection
Enterprise DLP with real-time detection, ML classification, and auto-remediation
Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases
Secure file sharing and collaboration platform with encryption and controls
Encrypted file sharing and collaboration platform with end-to-end encryption
File encryption & digital rights management with granular access controls
DLP & compliance platform for collaboration tools like Slack and MS Teams
Managed data security service with DLP and insider risk management
Secure file transfer system with encryption, malware scanning, and CDR
Cloud-based DLP solution preventing intentional & accidental data exfiltration
Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities
Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls
Encryption and data privacy solution for Google Workspace applications
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across endpoints, cloud, email
AI-powered data detection & response platform for breach prevention
Browser extension preventing PII/PHI leakage to AI services like ChatGPT
Cloud-based DLP solution for web, email, endpoint, SaaS, and private apps
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
Network-based DLP integrated into firewall for data leak prevention
Automated file redaction tool for sensitive data in documents and metadata.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
Content security solution from SecuLetter (product page unavailable)
Content security solution from Seculetter
Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection
Scans Git repos for PII/PHI leaks in code, commits, and branches.
Risk-adaptive DLP combining behavioral analytics with data classification
Watermarking solution that traces data leaks via cryptographic user tracking
Message-level encryption platform for securing sensitive data and documents
Message-level encryption for Slack and Teams with access controls
File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions
Data security solutions for DLP, database access monitoring, and DRM
Quantum-safe messaging & collaboration platform with PQC encryption
Digital communications governance platform for UC archiving and supervision
AI governance platform for inspecting AI-generated content and prompts
DLP platform for unified communications with AI-based risk detection
Mobile messaging archiving, compliance & security for enterprise comms
Captures chat messages from UC platforms and integrates them into archives
AI-powered compliance supervision for digital communications and collaboration
Unified search, archiving & compliance for UCC data across voice, video, chat
Enterprise security platform focused on preventing data exfiltration
DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities
DLP solution for Google Workspace with automated data leak prevention
Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email
Browser-based file DLP with context-aware policies for file upload control
Endpoint DLP solution with port/device control and removable media encryption
Reporting module for Safend DLP suite tracking security incidents & device usage
Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption
Cloud-based secure file sharing solution with automatic encryption
Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing
Mobile file encryption and cloud backup app for iOS devices
Encrypted cloud storage for law firms with end-to-end encryption and sharing
AI-powered content security platform for financial services compliance
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
Digital payment platform for real estate transactions with fraud protection
Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs
Google Drive add-on for encrypting, masking & controlling access to files
Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and redaction
DLP solution with data classification and protection across endpoints and cloud
DLP solution protecting data from theft, malware, and accidental loss
GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI
DLP solution preventing data leaks via email, cloud, devices, and USB transfers
DLP solution monitoring & blocking data leaks via email, cloud, USB channels
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Managed DLP service to prevent unauthorized sensitive data loss.
Managed data protection service covering encryption, DLP, backup, and compliance.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
File-level encryption for data protection across hybrid on-prem & cloud envs.
Security, compliance, DLP & eDiscovery solution for Cisco Webex.
Real-time DLP for MS Teams inspecting messages, files, and audio.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
Real-time DLP for Webex blocking sensitive data before reaching cloud or external users.
Webex security add-on enforcing communication policies for K-12 education.
Security & compliance platform for MS Teams with DLP, eDiscovery & governance.
ABAC-based data security & access control for Microsoft 365 & SharePoint.
ABAC-based DLP and encryption for Windows File Shares, NetApp & Nutanix.
Attribute-based data security & access control for SharePoint on-premises.
Data classification, access control & DLP for Nutanix Files storage.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Analytics module for Axway SecureTransport MFT with dashboards & alerting.
Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices.
SOC-managed file encryption & zero trust MFA to prevent ransomware & data theft.
Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention.
Centralized management platform for hardware-encrypted USB drives.
FIPS 140-3, AES-256 hardware-encrypted USB drive with keypad access.
Client-side AES 256-bit encryption virtual drive for local and cloud storage.
FIPS 140-3 Level 3 hardware-encrypted USB drive with centralized mgmt.
FIPS 140-3 validated encrypted external HDD with remote mgmt.
AES-256 encryption software for DVD, CD, and Blu-ray optical media.
USB device control tool that blocks unauthorized USB access on endpoints.
Printer security software preventing data leakage via controlled print access.
DLP solution protecting PII, IP, financial, and corporate sensitive data.
Prevents data exfiltration via app control, APT detection, and USB security.
Prevents IP theft by detecting, blocking, and tracing sensitive data leakage.
ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.
Browser-based enterprise file sharing and content management platform.
IBM Notes add-in for secure, unlimited file sharing via encrypted links.
Accountless web upload portal for securely sending large files to Thru users.
Secure FTP replacement platform with MFT, encryption & global CDN.
SharePoint add-in enabling secure file sharing with encryption & CDN delivery.
Transparent network drive encryption for Windows with decentralized key mgmt.
Secure external collaboration for M365 without guest access accounts.
Cloud-based DLP for securing enterprise use of generative AI websites.
Cryptographic post-authentication data use policy enforcement platform.
Self-hosted file sharing & client portal with DLP, encryption & audit logs.
HIPAA-compliant cloud storage & file sharing platform for ePHI protection.
Self-hosted & cloud secure file sharing portal with encryption & compliance.
Enterprise file sharing platform with on-prem, cloud, and hybrid deployment.
EFSS platform for secure file sharing across China without a VPN.
File sharing platform for data sovereignty, residency, and compliance.
Enterprise secure file storage & sharing with AES-256 encryption and DLP.
Enterprise secure file transfer with E2E encryption and compliance tools.
EFSS platform enabling geographic data storage control for regulatory compliance.
Enterprise secure cloud storage with file sharing, DLP, and compliance tools.
Enterprise cloud file storage with collaboration, DLP, and compliance tools.
Self-hosted file sharing server with remote access, sync, and security controls.
On-premises file sync, share & compliance platform for Linux infrastructure.
On-prem EFSS solution for file sync, sharing & compliance on Windows.
Self-hosted enterprise file sharing with DLP, DRM, compliance, and hybrid cloud.
Self-hosted enterprise file sync & share solution deployed on Oracle Cloud.
Browser-based virtual data room for GDPR-compliant secure file sharing.
GDPR-compliant platform for securely sending/receiving large files up to 100 GB.
Encrypted file transfer & virtual data rooms for GDPR-compliant data exchange.
GDPR-compliant digital fax replacement with encrypted secure data transmission.
Enterprise secure file sharing and VDR platform with IRM and access controls.
Data wiping & encryption software for endpoint data protection.
Cloud & SaaS data boundary enforcement to prevent data exfiltration.
Real-time DLP that blocks sensitive data exfiltration via eBPF monitoring.
Unified DLP platform with centralized policy control across cloud, SaaS & endpoints.
AI-native DDR detecting data exfiltration via behavioral & semantic analysis.
AI-native autonomous DLP platform for SaaS, endpoints, and GenAI apps.
DLP tool that discovers, classifies, and enforces policies on sensitive SFDC data.
Interactive DLP savings estimator tool for MIND's DLP platform.
Autonomous, AI-driven DLP that blocks sensitive data leaks in real-time.
Encrypted private messenger with post-send message control and self-destruct.
Encrypted enterprise messaging platform with cloud storage & SMS fallback.
Quantum-proof encrypted enterprise messaging, voice, video & AI platform.
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
Multi-product software company offering data, AI, MFT, and infra mgmt tools.
File encryption tool for securing data shared via email, USB, cloud, or FTP.
Real-time DLP tool that masks & blocks sensitive data leaks across apps.
Managed cloud-based DLP service covering network, endpoint, and compliance.
Mainframe FTP/SFTP/FTPS transfer monitoring and auditing for IBM z/OS.
z/OS mainframe FTP security tool with encryption, auditing & compliance.
IRM tool for managing document protection policies with granular permissions.
Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration.
Free Windows tool for permanent file/disk erasure using overwrite algorithms.
DLP USB port blocker managed via cloud-based Remote Management Console.
Managed data security service covering DLP, encryption, IAM, and compliance.
On-device camera detection tool to prevent visual screen exfiltration.
Enterprise SSH server for encrypted remote access & secure file transfer.
Secure file sharing platform for transferring large files safely.
DRM platform to protect & control distribution of digital content.
E2E-encrypted messaging, calls & file collaboration for enterprise/gov.
A secure file and drive wiping tool that overwrites data with randomized ASCII characters to prevent data recovery.
A tool for creating encrypted volumes with self-destruction capabilities that automatically destroy data when tampering is detected or commands are issued.
A network-triggered emergency tool that overwrites LUKS encryption headers with random data to prevent forced decryption in high-risk situations.
DLP platform securing sensitive data in AI assistants via sanitization & E2EE