Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is a data loss prevention platform that uses AI and machine learning to detect and prevent sensitive data leaks across SaaS applications, AI tools, and endpoints. The platform provides data exfiltration prevention by tracking and blocking sensitive data from leaving the organization through shadow AI applications, browsers, email, desktop applications, and removable media. The solution offers data detection and response capabilities to automatically stop sensitive data sharing and exposure including non-human identities (NHIs), PHI, PCI, and PII across SaaS and generative AI applications in real-time. It includes data discovery and classification features to identify and remediate sensitive data exposure at rest. The platform features Nyx, an AI-powered DLP analyst that performs automated investigations of security incidents, provides business context, and can intervene to shape user behavior before data exposure occurs. The system uses LLM and behavioral models to understand content sensitivity and trace data journeys across the organization. Nightfall deploys through API-based integrations, lightweight agents, and browser plugins. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities and end-user coaching features that enable self-remediation and reduce the burden on security operations teams. It provides coverage for both managed and unmanaged devices.

Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints developed by Nightfall AI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Data Exfiltration.

