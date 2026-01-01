Nightfall Data Loss Prevention
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention Description
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is a data loss prevention platform that uses AI and machine learning to detect and prevent sensitive data leaks across SaaS applications, AI tools, and endpoints. The platform provides data exfiltration prevention by tracking and blocking sensitive data from leaving the organization through shadow AI applications, browsers, email, desktop applications, and removable media. The solution offers data detection and response capabilities to automatically stop sensitive data sharing and exposure including non-human identities (NHIs), PHI, PCI, and PII across SaaS and generative AI applications in real-time. It includes data discovery and classification features to identify and remediate sensitive data exposure at rest. The platform features Nyx, an AI-powered DLP analyst that performs automated investigations of security incidents, provides business context, and can intervene to shape user behavior before data exposure occurs. The system uses LLM and behavioral models to understand content sensitivity and trace data journeys across the organization. Nightfall deploys through API-based integrations, lightweight agents, and browser plugins. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities and end-user coaching features that enable self-remediation and reduce the burden on security operations teams. It provides coverage for both managed and unmanaged devices.
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention FAQ
Common questions about Nightfall Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nightfall Data Loss Prevention is AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints developed by Nightfall AI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Data Exfiltration.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership