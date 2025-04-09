SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge (SSE) solution that provides secure access to private and internet resources from any device or location. The platform consolidates multiple networking and security functions including remote access VPN, web proxy, and firewall capabilities into a single cloud-delivered service. It implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) through both tunnel-based and proxy-based approaches, enabling least-privilege access to specific applications and servers based on user and device trust scoring. The solution offers two main licensing tiers: Secure Private Access (SPA) for internal network resources and Secure Internet Access (SIA) for public internet resources. Each tier includes Basic and Advanced options with varying feature sets. Key security capabilities include device posture management, continuous policy enforcement, trust scoring based on real-time contextual factors, and integration with existing identity providers, EDR, MDM, and SIEM systems. The platform supports passwordless authentication, single sign-on, and multi-tenant management. For internet security, it provides Secure Web Gateway (SWG) functionality with DNS-layer security, content filtering, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities for SaaS application protection. The solution includes threat protection against malware, phishing, and botnet activities through global edge points of presence. The platform supports all major client operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. It integrates natively with SonicWall Gen 7 and newer firewalls and can be deployed as a standalone solution or added to existing infrastructure.
