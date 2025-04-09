SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge Logo

SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge

SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge (SSE) solution that provides secure access to private and internet resources from any device or location. The platform consolidates multiple networking and security functions including remote access VPN, web proxy, and firewall capabilities into a single cloud-delivered service. It implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) through both tunnel-based and proxy-based approaches, enabling least-privilege access to specific applications and servers based on user and device trust scoring. The solution offers two main licensing tiers: Secure Private Access (SPA) for internal network resources and Secure Internet Access (SIA) for public internet resources. Each tier includes Basic and Advanced options with varying feature sets. Key security capabilities include device posture management, continuous policy enforcement, trust scoring based on real-time contextual factors, and integration with existing identity providers, EDR, MDM, and SIEM systems. The platform supports passwordless authentication, single sign-on, and multi-tenant management. For internet security, it provides Secure Web Gateway (SWG) functionality with DNS-layer security, content filtering, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities for SaaS application protection. The solution includes threat protection against malware, phishing, and botnet activities through global edge points of presence. The platform supports all major client operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. It integrates natively with SonicWall Gen 7 and newer firewalls and can be deployed as a standalone solution or added to existing infrastructure.

FortiSASE Logo
FortiSASE

FortiSASE is a cloud-delivered SASE solution that combines SD-WAN with security service edge capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Venn Logo
Venn

Venn creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices using Blue Border™ technology to visually separate and encrypt work applications and data from personal use.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cato SASE Cloud Logo
Cato SASE Cloud

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cloudflare Access Logo
Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Appgate SDP Logo
Appgate SDP

Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Zscaler Internet Access Logo
Zscaler Internet Access

Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Absolute Secure Access Logo
Absolute Secure Access

An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE Logo
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE

Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Check Point Harmony SASE Logo
Check Point Harmony SASE

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
