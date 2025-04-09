AIRBI Logo

AIRBI

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Zero Trust
Zero Trust
Remote Browser Isolation
Web Security
Zero Trust Architecture
Cloud Security
Endpoint Protection
Malware Prevention
Phishing Protection
Content Filtering
Visit Website

MONITORAPP's Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a zero trust web security solution that executes all web content in an isolated environment rather than on users' local browsers. The system works by redirecting web traffic to an isolation server where websites are processed remotely. Users receive only securely rendered screens as image or video streams, preventing direct execution of potentially malicious web code on their devices. Key capabilities include: - Remote browsing execution in isolated environments - Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) for downloaded files - Integration with AISWG (AI Secure Web Gateway) - Zero trust architecture that never trusts external content - Protection against zero-day exploits and malicious websites The solution is available as both physical appliances (AISWG with RBI) and cloud-based platforms (AIONCLOUD RBI). It targets organizations requiring secure web access, particularly financial institutions, public sector entities, and healthcare organizations that need to protect sensitive data while maintaining web functionality.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Zero Trust

Remote Browser Isolation

Web Security

Zero Trust Architecture

Cloud Security

Endpoint Protection

Malware Prevention

Phishing Protection

Content Filtering

SIMILAR TOOLS

Check Point Harmony SASE Logo
Check Point Harmony SASE

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Zscaler Internet Access Logo
Zscaler Internet Access

Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Versa Security Service Edge Logo
Versa Security Service Edge

A cloud-delivered security service edge solution that integrates ZTNA, CASB, SWG, DLP, and other security capabilities within a unified platform built on Zero Trust principles.

Commercial
Zero Trust
FortiSASE Logo
FortiSASE

FortiSASE is a cloud-delivered SASE solution that combines SD-WAN with security service edge capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cloudflare Access Logo
Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Akamai Enterprise Application Access Logo
Akamai Enterprise Application Access

Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a ZTNA solution that provides secure, identity-based access to private applications without exposing the network.

Commercial
Zero Trust
NordLayer ZTNA Logo
NordLayer ZTNA

NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-based access controls and network segmentation to secure applications and resources regardless of user location.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cato SASE Cloud Logo
Cato SASE Cloud

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Absolute Secure Access Logo
Absolute Secure Access

An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.

Commercial
Zero Trust

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy