MONITORAPP's Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a zero trust web security solution that executes all web content in an isolated environment rather than on users' local browsers. The system works by redirecting web traffic to an isolation server where websites are processed remotely. Users receive only securely rendered screens as image or video streams, preventing direct execution of potentially malicious web code on their devices. Key capabilities include: - Remote browsing execution in isolated environments - Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) for downloaded files - Integration with AISWG (AI Secure Web Gateway) - Zero trust architecture that never trusts external content - Protection against zero-day exploits and malicious websites The solution is available as both physical appliances (AISWG with RBI) and cloud-based platforms (AIONCLOUD RBI). It targets organizations requiring secure web access, particularly financial institutions, public sector entities, and healthcare organizations that need to protect sensitive data while maintaining web functionality.
