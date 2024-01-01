GOAD 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GOAD is a pentest active directory LAB project that provides pentesters with a vulnerable Active Directory environment to practice attack techniques. The lab includes different versions like GOAD (5 vms, 2 forests, 3 domains), GOAD-Light (3 vms, 1 forest, 2 domains), SCCM (4 vms, 1 forest, 1 domain with Microsoft Configuration Manager), and NHA (a challenge with 5 vms and 2 domains). The lab requires about 77GB of space for VMs and a total of ~115 GB for the entire lab.