Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.
GOAD is a pentest active directory LAB project that provides pentesters with a vulnerable Active Directory environment to practice attack techniques. The lab includes different versions like GOAD (5 vms, 2 forests, 3 domains), GOAD-Light (3 vms, 1 forest, 2 domains), SCCM (4 vms, 1 forest, 1 domain with Microsoft Configuration Manager), and NHA (a challenge with 5 vms and 2 domains). The lab requires about 77GB of space for VMs and a total of ~115 GB for the entire lab.
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework
A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities
Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.