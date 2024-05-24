Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector Logo

Top Alternatives to Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector

Network Security

Network appliance detecting advanced threats via sandboxing & traffic analysis

209 Alternatives to Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector

Arkime Logo
Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Security
Free
tcpdump Logo
tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
Respounder Logo
Respounder

A cross-platform network detection tool that identifies active Responder tools by sending LLMNR queries for fabricated hostnames.

Network Security
Free
GQUIC Protocol Analyzer Logo
GQUIC Protocol Analyzer

A Zeek-based protocol analyzer that parses GQUIC traffic to extract connection metadata and create fingerprints for detecting anomalous network behavior.

Network Security
Free
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response Logo
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response

NDR solution providing network visibility, threat detection, and intrusion prevention

Network Security
Corelight Zeek Logo
Corelight Zeek

Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis

Network Security
Free
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR Logo
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR

NDR platform for IT/OT environments with threat detection and CTI

Network Security
Stamus Networks Clear NDR Logo
Stamus Networks Clear NDR

Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis

Network Security
RedBorder Cybersecurity Logo
RedBorder Cybersecurity

NDR platform with NGIPS, NetFlow/sFlow analysis, SIEM, and correlation engine

Network Security
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR Logo
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR

NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services

Network Security
Logpoint NDR Logo
Logpoint NDR

A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traffic, identify malicious behavior, and connect related security events to reveal attack patterns without requiring endpoint agents.

Network Security
SOC Radar DNS Monitoring Logo
SOC Radar DNS Monitoring

SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.

Network Security
ManageEngine CloudDNS Logo
ManageEngine CloudDNS

Cloud-native managed DNS service

Network Security
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) Logo
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR)

Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis

Network Security
WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR Logo
WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR

Cloud-native NDR with AI-based threat detection for SMBs

Network Security
Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform Logo
Sangfor Cyber Command NDR Platform

NDR platform for threat detection and response via network traffic monitoring

Network Security
Absolute Insights for Network Logo
Absolute Insights for Network

Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance

Network Security
Darktrace NETWORK Logo
Darktrace NETWORK

AI-powered network detection and response platform for threat detection

Network Security
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer Logo
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer

Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool

Network Security
Vectra AI Detections Logo
Vectra AI Detections

AI-driven threat detection platform identifying malicious behaviors across networks

Network Security
Vectra AI Platform Logo
Vectra AI Platform

AI-powered NDR platform for threat detection across network, identity, and cloud

Network Security
Vectra AI Network Coverage Logo
Vectra AI Network Coverage

AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments

Network Security
Array NTB Series Logo
Array NTB Series

Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization

Network Security
Exeon NDR Logo
Exeon NDR

AI-powered NDR platform with UEBA for threat detection and network visibility

Network Security
IronNet Collective Defense Logo
IronNet Collective Defense

AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs

Network Security
IronNet IronDefense Logo
IronNet IronDefense

Network detection and response platform for threat detection and visibility

Network Security
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE Logo
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE

NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated

Network Security
TEHTRIS NTA Logo
TEHTRIS NTA

Network traffic analysis tool for real-time intrusion detection and monitoring

Network Security
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR)

NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis

Network Security
Cybrhawk SIEM NDR Logo
Cybrhawk SIEM NDR

SIEM-integrated NDR platform for network traffic monitoring and threat detection

Network Security
CybrHawk Network Detection & Response Logo
CybrHawk Network Detection & Response

NDR platform for detecting threats via network analytics and traffic analysis.

Network Security
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments Logo
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments

Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.

Network Security
Gatewatcher NDR Logo
Gatewatcher NDR

Network Detection and Response platform for threat detection and investigation

Network Security
Gatewatcher TAP Logo
Gatewatcher TAP

Network TAP devices for transparent traffic duplication and monitoring

Network Security
Gatewatcher Deep Visibility Logo
Gatewatcher Deep Visibility

Network traffic monitoring solution with real-time analysis and visibility

Network Security
Gatewatcher Système de détection Logo
Gatewatcher Système de détection

Qualified NDR system for threat detection with behavioral analysis

Network Security
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié Logo
Gatewatcher TAP Qualifié

Qualified network TAPs for traffic duplication and network monitoring

Network Security
Gatewatcher Threat Detection System Logo
Gatewatcher Threat Detection System

NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection with behavioral analysis

Network Security
Stamus Clear NDR Logo
Stamus Clear NDR

Network Detection and Response system for threat detection and response

Network Security
Stamus Clear NDR Community Logo
Stamus Clear NDR Community

Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis

Network Security
Free
LMNTRIX NDR Logo
LMNTRIX NDR

Network detection and response platform with AI-powered threat detection

Network Security
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) Logo
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP)

Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation

Network Security
Viettel VCS-NSM Logo
Viettel VCS-NSM

Real-time network security monitoring for threat detection using DPI and sandbox

Network Security
Cynet Network Security Logo
Cynet Network Security

AI-powered network security platform with NDR, domain filtering, and 24x7 SOC

Network Security
Intrusion Shield OnPremise Logo
Intrusion Shield OnPremise

On-premise network threat detection & blocking powered by threat intelligence

Network Security
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility Logo
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility

Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility

Network Security
BlueCat Edge Logo
BlueCat Edge

DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement

Network Security
DataBee BluVector Logo
DataBee BluVector

AI-powered NDR for network threat detection and malware defense

Network Security
Corelight Investigator Logo
Corelight Investigator

SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows

Network Security
Corelight Open NDR Platform Logo
Corelight Open NDR Platform

Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel.

Network Security
Corelight Open NDR Logo
Corelight Open NDR

Network detection and response platform with AI-powered threat detection

Network Security
Corelight AI-powered SOC Logo
Corelight AI-powered SOC

AI-powered NDR platform with ML threat detection and GenAI SOC workflows

Network Security
Corelight Flow Log Sensor Logo
Corelight Flow Log Sensor

Transforms raw flow logs into enriched Zeek logs for threat detection.

Network Security
Corelight Cloud Sensors Logo
Corelight Cloud Sensors

Cloud-based NDR sensors for AWS, GCP, and Azure network traffic analysis

Network Security
Corelight Software Sensor Logo
Corelight Software Sensor

Software-based NDR sensor for network visibility in hybrid & multi-cloud envs

Network Security
Corelight AP 200 Logo
Corelight AP 200

Network sensor appliance for traffic monitoring using Zeek and Suricata

Network Security
Corelight MITRE ATT&CK Logo
Corelight MITRE ATT&CK

NDR platform providing MITRE ATT&CK coverage via Zeek network telemetry

Network Security
Corelight Zeek® Logo
Corelight Zeek®

Network security monitoring platform that transforms traffic into transaction logs

Network Security
Corelight C2 Collection Logo
Corelight C2 Collection

Detects command and control activity including C2 toolkits and tunneling.

Network Security
Corelight Entity Collection Logo
Corelight Entity Collection

Network asset discovery and inventory tracking for entity profiling

Network Security
Corelight Smart PCAP Logo
Corelight Smart PCAP

Selective packet capture linked to Zeek logs for investigation workflows

Network Security
Corelight Core Collection Logo
Corelight Core Collection

Analytics collection for Zeek-based NDR with threat detection & data controls

Network Security
Corelight Encrypted Traffic Collection Logo
Corelight Encrypted Traffic Collection

Analyzes encrypted network traffic without decryption for threat detection.

Network Security
Corelight Virtual Sensors Logo
Corelight Virtual Sensors

Virtual network sensors for Hyper-V and VMware that parse traffic into NDR data

Network Security
Cyber adAPT Logo
Cyber adAPT

Behavior-based network threat detection at line speeds with live analysis

Network Security
Cyber adAPT Cyber adAPT PLUS Logo
Cyber adAPT Cyber adAPT PLUS

Real-time network detection with post-compromise forensics capabilities

Network Security
Cyberrock AI Cybersecurity Solution Logo
Cyberrock AI Cybersecurity Solution

AI-powered network security solution for SMBs with sensor device and MSP portal

Network Security
Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software Logo
Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software

Embedded DPI & threat detection SDK for traffic classification & analysis

Network Security
ExtraHop RevealX Logo
ExtraHop RevealX

Unified NDR, NPM, and IDS platform with packet-level network visibility

Network Security
ExtraHop RevealX NDR Logo
ExtraHop RevealX NDR

NDR solution that analyzes network traffic to detect threats and risks.

Network Security
ExtraHop Packet Forensics Logo
ExtraHop Packet Forensics

Continuous full packet capture and forensics for network investigations

Network Security
Faddom Security Posture Management Logo
Faddom Security Posture Management

Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management

Network Security
Gigamon TLS/SSL Decryption Logo
Gigamon TLS/SSL Decryption

TLS/SSL decryption for network traffic visibility and security analysis

Network Security
LimaCharlie Network Monitoring Logo
LimaCharlie Network Monitoring

Network monitoring platform with Zeek integration for traffic analysis

Network Security
NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence Logo
NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence

NDR platform with DPI for network visibility, threat detection, and investigation

Network Security
NIKSUN Supreme Eagle® III Logo
NIKSUN Supreme Eagle® III

Network packet capture & forensic analysis platform with AI-driven analytics

Network Security
NIKSUN NetDetectorLive™ Logo
NIKSUN NetDetectorLive™

Network packet capture & forensics platform with multi-Tbps capabilities

Network Security
NIKSUN NetVCR® Logo
NIKSUN NetVCR®

Network performance monitoring tool with full packet capture and DPI (L2-L7)

Network Security
NIKSUN NetOmni™ Logo
NIKSUN NetOmni™

Centralized network monitoring platform for multi-site visibility and analysis

Network Security
NIKSUN FlowAggregator™ Logo
NIKSUN FlowAggregator™

Flow-based network monitoring platform for performance and security visibility

Network Security
Plixer One Security Logo
Plixer One Security

Network visibility and security insights platform for IT environments

Network Security
Auvik Endpoint Monitoring Logo
Auvik Endpoint Monitoring

Cloud-based endpoint & network monitoring for remote/hybrid workforce troubleshooting

Network Security
NetAlly CyberScope Logo
NetAlly CyberScope

Handheld network vulnerability scanner for wired and WiFi edge networks

Network Security
CyberScope Air Logo
CyberScope Air

Handheld Wi-Fi 6/7 vulnerability scanner for wireless network security testing

Network Security
NetAlly Link-Live Logo
NetAlly Link-Live

Cloud platform for network analysis, monitoring, and vulnerability reporting

Network Security
ThousandEyes End-to-end Visibility Logo
ThousandEyes End-to-end Visibility

Network & app performance monitoring platform with end-to-end visibility

Network Security
ScoutDNS Network Visibility Logo
ScoutDNS Network Visibility

DNS-layer network visibility and monitoring with query logging and analytics

Network Security
Nubeva SKI Logo
Nubeva SKI

TLS decryption solution that extracts session keys from memory for traffic inspection

Network Security
Vectra Network Detection and Response Logo
Vectra Network Detection and Response

AI-driven NDR for identifying and responding to network threats

Network Security
Cyberseer Darktrace Network Logo
Cyberseer Darktrace Network

AI-powered NDR solution with behavioral analysis and managed SOC services

Network Security
Firewall Analyzer Logo
Firewall Analyzer

Network traffic analysis tool for firewall log monitoring and security

Network Security
Vectra Fusion Logo
Vectra Fusion

AI-driven NDR platform for multi-cloud threat detection and response

Network Security
Mira Central Manager Logo
Mira Central Manager

Centralized mgmt platform for deploying & monitoring up to 100 ETO appliances

Network Security
Mira ETO in the AWS Cloud Logo
Mira ETO in the AWS Cloud

TLS/SSL/SSH decryption for AWS cloud traffic visibility and security tools

Network Security
Mira Tested Transceivers Logo
Mira Tested Transceivers

Encrypted Traffic Orchestrator (ETO) for network visibility & decryption

Network Security
Mira vETO (Virtual Decryption Appliance) Logo
Mira vETO (Virtual Decryption Appliance)

Virtual appliance for TLS decryption to enable security tool visibility

Network Security
Abusix Guardian Ops Logo
Abusix Guardian Ops

Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling.

Network Security
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure Logo
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure

CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.

Network Security
Darktrace Enterprise Immune System Logo
Darktrace Enterprise Immune System

AI-based network threat detection using unsupervised machine learning.

Network Security
BlackDice Halo Logo
BlackDice Halo

AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers.

Network Security
Blueshift XDR Suite - NDR Logo
Blueshift XDR Suite - NDR

Managed NDR with packet inspection, threat intel, IDS, and deception for edge devices.

Network Security
Cienaga Systems EMS / DejaVu Logo
Cienaga Systems EMS / DejaVu

AI-driven network monitoring & threat detection platform for SMBs.

Network Security
Cienaga Systems Virtual Appliance Logo
Cienaga Systems Virtual Appliance

Passive network perimeter appliance for detecting known & unknown attacks.

Network Security
Cienaga Systems DejaVu Logo
Cienaga Systems DejaVu

PCAP-based network traffic analysis service for threat detection.

Network Security
Cienaga Systems NSM Program for MSPs Logo
Cienaga Systems NSM Program for MSPs

Invitation-based NSM program for MSPs using dedicated network listening stations.

Network Security
Cienaga Genetically Engineered Cyber Security Logo
Cienaga Genetically Engineered Cyber Security

Evolutionary AI-based network anomaly detector that adapts to sophisticated attacks.

Network Security
cPacket Packet Broker (cVu) Logo
cPacket Packet Broker (cVu)

Network packet broker that aggregates & distributes traffic to security tools.

Network Security
cPacket Unified Observability Platform Logo
cPacket Unified Observability Platform

Modular network observability platform for packet brokering, capture & analytics.

Network Security
cPacket AI Logo
cPacket AI

AI-powered network observability that converts packet data into insights.

Network Security
Packet Capture (cStor®) Logo
Packet Capture (cStor®)

Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate.

Network Security
Control Center (cClear®) Logo
Control Center (cClear®)

Network data visualization & admin console for hybrid-cloud observability.

Network Security
cPacket Networks Cloud Suite Logo
cPacket Networks Cloud Suite

Agentless multi-cloud packet mirroring, capture, and network analytics platform.

Network Security
cPacket Security Solutions Logo
cPacket Security Solutions

Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security.

Network Security
cPacket Network Observability Platform Logo
cPacket Network Observability Platform

Packet-based network observability platform for hybrid environments.

Network Security
cPacket Observability AI Logo
cPacket Observability AI

AI/ML tool that distills packet metadata into actionable NetOps/SecOps insights.

Network Security
Cryptomage Cyber Eye™ Logo
Cryptomage Cyber Eye™

Polish NDR appliance for network threat detection, forensics & GDPR compliance.

Network Security
CUJO AI Network Intelligence Logo
CUJO AI Network Intelligence

Network traffic analysis platform measuring app-specific Quality of Outcome for NSPs.

Network Security
Cyberspatial Teleseer Logo
Cyberspatial Teleseer

Passive network intelligence platform for gov/defense with real-time visibility.

Network Security
Darwinium Cyberfraud Prevention at the Edge Logo
Darwinium Cyberfraud Prevention at the Edge

CDN-integrated edge platform for real-time cyberfraud detection and prevention.

Network Security
DNSSense DNSEye Logo
DNSSense DNSEye

AI-powered DNS log analysis platform for threat detection & response.

Network Security
DNSSense DNSDome Logo
DNSSense DNSDome

AI-based DNS security platform blocking tunneling, malware, and zero-days.

Network Security
DNSSense DDR 2.0 Logo
DNSSense DDR 2.0

AI-powered DNS detection & response platform integrating DNSEye, DNSDome & Cyber X-Ray.

Network Security
AI EdgeLabs NDR Logo
AI EdgeLabs NDR

AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.

Network Security
EfficientIP DDI Observability Center Logo
EfficientIP DDI Observability Center

Cloud-based portal for near-real-time DDI telemetry, analytics & monitoring.

Network Security
ElastiFlow Network Security Monitoring Logo
ElastiFlow Network Security Monitoring

Network flow analysis platform for threat detection and Shadow IT discovery.

Network Security
ElastiFlow NetObserv Logo
ElastiFlow NetObserv

Network flow & SNMP collector with analytics for traffic visibility.

Network Security
Endace OSm Logo
Endace OSm

Security-hardened Linux OS for managing Endace network appliances.

Network Security
Endace EndaceFlow Logo
Endace EndaceFlow

High-performance unsampled NetFlow generator for network visibility.

Network Security
FirstWave opFlow Logo
FirstWave opFlow

NetFlow/IPFIX traffic analyzer for network visibility and anomaly detection.

Network Security
Free
Forward Enterprise Logo
Forward Enterprise

Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.

Network Security
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence Logo
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence

Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.

Network Security
Garland High Density TAPs Logo
Garland High Density TAPs

Modular 1U/2U copper network TAPs for out-of-band monitoring in data centers.

Network Security
Garland Technology Copper Network TAPs Logo
Garland Technology Copper Network TAPs

Hardware network TAPs for 1G copper link monitoring & troubleshooting.

Network Security
Garland Technology Deduplication Logo
Garland Technology Deduplication

Hardware appliance that removes duplicate packets from network traffic up to 40G.

Network Security
Garland SFP and SFP+ Network TAPs Logo
Garland SFP and SFP+ Network TAPs

Portable SFP/SFP+ network TAPs for passive traffic monitoring in IT/OT envs.

Network Security
Garland Technology Network Packet Broker Logo
Garland Technology Network Packet Broker

Hardware NPB suite for network traffic visibility, aggregation & filtering.

Network Security
Garland Technology Network Visibility Logo
Garland Technology Network Visibility

Hardware network TAPs, packet brokers, bypass, and data diodes for visibility.

Network Security
Garland Technology Mirror Virtual TAP Logo
Garland Technology Mirror Virtual TAP

Software-based virtual TAP that mirrors & forwards VM network traffic.

Network Security
Garland Technology Aggregators Logo
Garland Technology Aggregators

Hardware aggregators combining TAP/SPAN traffic copies for network monitoring tools.

Network Security
Garland External Inline Bypass TAPs & Mira Logo
Garland External Inline Bypass TAPs & Mira

Inline bypass TAPs and packet brokers for network continuity and traffic visibility.

Network Security
Garland Technology Regenerators Logo
Garland Technology Regenerators

Hardware devices that replicate TAP/SPAN network traffic to multiple tools.

Network Security
Genie Networks GenieAnalytics Logo
Genie Networks GenieAnalytics

Big data network traffic analytics platform for carrier-grade environments.

Network Security
GenieAnalytics Deep Trace Logo
GenieAnalytics Deep Trace

Enriches IP flow data with OTT service, CDN, and subscriber identity context.

Network Security
Genie Networks GenieATM FLB Logo
Genie Networks GenieATM FLB

Flow load balancer for distributing & filtering NetFlow records to collectors.

Network Security
GuardDog AI DCX Platform Logo
GuardDog AI DCX Platform

AI-driven platform that detects, isolates, and contains network threats in seconds.

Network Security
HOPZERO DataTravel Security Logo
HOPZERO DataTravel Security

Network hop-limiting platform that reduces attack surface for MSSPs.

Network Security
Kentik Multi-Cloud Observability Logo
Kentik Multi-Cloud Observability

Network observability platform for hybrid and multi-cloud traffic monitoring.

Network Security
Kentik SD-WAN Monitoring Logo
Kentik SD-WAN Monitoring

End-to-end SD-WAN monitoring with underlay/overlay visibility.

Network Security
Kentik NMS Logo
Kentik NMS

SaaS NMS with SNMP, streaming telemetry, and AI-assisted troubleshooting.

Network Security
LiveAction Omnipeek Logo
LiveAction Omnipeek

Windows-based network protocol analyzer for deep packet capture and analysis.

Network Security
LiveAction VaaS Logo
LiveAction VaaS

Scalable network monitoring platform for MSPs via tiered VaaS model.

Network Security
LiveAction LiveNX Logo
LiveAction LiveNX

NPM solution for on-prem, SD-WAN, cloud & hybrid network visibility.

Network Security
NetScope Logo
NetScope

Network monitoring & WAN management platform with QoS and DPI for gov orgs.

Network Security
NetScope Alerts Logo
NetScope Alerts

Network internet usage & security alerting with DPI-based misuse detection.

Network Security
NetScope Business Logo
NetScope Business

Internet & WAN mgmt toolkit for app monitoring, QoS, and access control.

Network Security
4540 Network Packet Broker Logo
4540 Network Packet Broker

100G Network Packet Broker for SOC/NOC traffic visibility & tool optimization.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Network Intelligence Logo
Niagara Networks Network Intelligence

Advanced NPB traffic intelligence platform with packet acceleration for NetOps/SecOps.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Network TAP Logo
Niagara Networks Network TAP

Hardware device that passively copies network traffic for out-of-band monitoring.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Terminal Access Point (TAP) Logo
Niagara Networks Terminal Access Point (TAP)

Hardware network TAP providing passive traffic copy for monitoring & security tools.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Network Visibility Platform Logo
Niagara Networks Network Visibility Platform

Network visibility platform with packet brokers, TAPs, and bypass switches.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Packetron Logo
Niagara Networks Packetron

L7 packet acceleration module for network packet brokers with traffic processing.

Network Security
Niagara Networks CIP Logo
Niagara Networks CIP

Virtualized cloud packet broker for hybrid cloud network visibility.

Network Security
Niagara Networks Open Visibility Platform Logo
Niagara Networks Open Visibility Platform

Virtual hosting platform for 3rd-party apps on network visibility infra.

Network Security
BlueAuditor - BT Network Security Scanner Logo
BlueAuditor - BT Network Security Scanner

Windows tool for scanning, monitoring & auditing BT network security.

Network Security
Nsauditor NBMonitor Network Bandwidth Monitor Logo
Nsauditor NBMonitor Network Bandwidth Monitor

Windows tool that monitors Internet bandwidth usage and active connections.

Network Security
Nsauditor NetworkSleuth Logo
Nsauditor NetworkSleuth

Windows utility for searching and locating files across LAN/corporate networks.

Network Security
NBMonitor Network Bandwidth Monitor Logo
NBMonitor Network Bandwidth Monitor

Network traffic analyzer that monitors bandwidth usage and active connections.

Network Security
Repacket Logo
Repacket

Enterprise network monitoring via deep packet inspection & traffic classification.

Network Security
SDS VitalSigns for IP (VIP) Logo
SDS VitalSigns for IP (VIP)

z/OS mainframe TCP/IP network monitoring with real-time browser-based visibility.

Network Security
SAM VITA Logo
SAM VITA

Agentless residential network security covering IoT, phishing, malware & DDoS.

Network Security
SAM Intelligence Logo
SAM Intelligence

Network device & service visibility platform for ISPs using device fingerprinting.

Network Security
Jizô AI Logo
Jizô AI

AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic.

Network Security
Sesame IT Jizô Alert Advisor Logo
Sesame IT Jizô Alert Advisor

GenAI-powered NDR alert management with real-time anomaly detection.

Network Security
Solana Networks TrafficWiz Logo
Solana Networks TrafficWiz

Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption.

Network Security
Solana Networks SmartFlow Logo
Solana Networks SmartFlow

Flow-based network security monitoring tool using anomaly detection.

Network Security
threatER Logo
threatER

Preemptive threat blocking platform using IP segmentation and DNS security.

Network Security
Wedge Networks WedgeSecure Logo
Wedge Networks WedgeSecure

AI-driven network security platform for distributed IT/IoT environments.

Network Security
WireX Systems Logo
WireX Systems

AI-driven NDR platform providing continuous network visibility and IR.

Network Security
Trinity Cyber Full Content Inspection (FCI) Logo
Trinity Cyber Full Content Inspection (FCI)

Network defense platform with real-time content inspection & threat blocking

Network Security
nfdump Logo
nfdump

A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.

Network Security
Free
tcptraceroute Logo
tcptraceroute

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Network Security
Free
Netis Cloud Probe Logo
Netis Cloud Probe

An open source packet capture and forwarding tool that captures network packets on one machine and sends them to another for remote monitoring and analysis.

Network Security
Free
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics) Logo
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)

Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.

Network Security
Free
Apache Spot (Incubating) Logo
Apache Spot (Incubating)

Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.

Network Security
Free
kube-iptables-tailer Logo
kube-iptables-tailer

A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.

Network Security
Free
http-sniffer Logo
http-sniffer

A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.

Network Security
Free
pkt2flow Logo
pkt2flow

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

Network Security
Free
Joy Logo
Joy

A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.

Network Security
Free
Mercury Logo
Mercury

Network metadata capture and analysis tool

Network Security
Free
MITMEngine Logo
MITMEngine

Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.

Network Security
Free
PCAPdroid Logo
PCAPdroid

PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.

Network Security
Free
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 Logo
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.

Network Security
Free
Vanguards Onion Service Addon Logo
Vanguards Onion Service Addon

A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.

Network Security
Free
BZAR Logo
BZAR

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
NFStream Logo
NFStream

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.

Network Security
Free
OVIZART Logo
OVIZART

Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.

Network Security
Free
PFQ v6.2 Logo
PFQ v6.2

PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.

Network Security
Free
Socket Sentry Logo
Socket Sentry

A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.

Network Security
Free
Maltrail Logo
Maltrail

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.

Network Security
Free
RDFP Logo
RDFP

Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients.

Network Security
Free
httpry Logo
httpry

A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.

Network Security
Free
Justniffer Logo
Justniffer

A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.

Network Security
Free
Tstat Logo
Tstat

Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.

Network Security
Free
PF_RING Logo
PF_RING

High-speed packet capture library with user-level network socket.

Network Security
Free
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Network Security
Free
Sniff Logo
Sniff

Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.

Network Security
Free
TLS Fingerprinting Logo
TLS Fingerprinting

A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.

Network Security
Free
Vectra AI Cybersecurity Logo
Vectra AI Cybersecurity

AI-driven NDR platform detecting threats across network, identity, and cloud

Network Security
Exabeam NetMon Logo
Exabeam NetMon

Network monitoring and detection solution for threat analysis

Network Security

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →