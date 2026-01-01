Array NTB Series
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
Array NTB Series Description
Array NTB Series is a network traffic broker platform that provides network visibility and traffic management capabilities. The solution directs live traffic from production networks to analysis devices for inspection and monitoring purposes, supporting both in-line and out-of-band deployment modes. The platform performs packet-level analysis to identify network performance issues, traffic patterns, and bottlenecks. It aggregates traffic from multiple network segments and distributes it to security and monitoring tools based on configurable filtering rules spanning layers 2 through 7. Key capabilities include packet preprocessing and manipulation such as untagging, re-encapsulation, and packet slicing. The system supports tunnel handling for various network protocols and can perform automated health checks with bypass functionality for non-functional devices in service chains. The platform generates NetFlow data and application logs for traffic analysis. It includes perimeter defense features that can detect and block connections based on IP and domain blacklists using imported indicators of compromise. Configuration is managed through a web interface with support for XML-based scripting for software-defined monitoring. The solution supports centralized monitoring across multiple NTB appliances using X-Tunnel technology. Available as dedicated hardware appliances or virtual software deployments, the platform supports traffic aggregation and load balancing across monitoring infrastructure.
Array NTB Series is Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization developed by Array Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Monitoring, Network Security, Network Traffic Analysis.
