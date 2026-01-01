Array NTB Series Logo

Array NTB Series

Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Array NTB Series Description

Array NTB Series is a network traffic broker platform that provides network visibility and traffic management capabilities. The solution directs live traffic from production networks to analysis devices for inspection and monitoring purposes, supporting both in-line and out-of-band deployment modes. The platform performs packet-level analysis to identify network performance issues, traffic patterns, and bottlenecks. It aggregates traffic from multiple network segments and distributes it to security and monitoring tools based on configurable filtering rules spanning layers 2 through 7. Key capabilities include packet preprocessing and manipulation such as untagging, re-encapsulation, and packet slicing. The system supports tunnel handling for various network protocols and can perform automated health checks with bypass functionality for non-functional devices in service chains. The platform generates NetFlow data and application logs for traffic analysis. It includes perimeter defense features that can detect and block connections based on IP and domain blacklists using imported indicators of compromise. Configuration is managed through a web interface with support for XML-based scripting for software-defined monitoring. The solution supports centralized monitoring across multiple NTB appliances using X-Tunnel technology. Available as dedicated hardware appliances or virtual software deployments, the platform supports traffic aggregation and load balancing across monitoring infrastructure.

Array NTB Series FAQ

Common questions about Array NTB Series including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Array NTB Series is Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization developed by Array Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Monitoring, Network Security, Network Traffic Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →