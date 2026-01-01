TEHTRIS NTA
Network traffic analysis tool for real-time intrusion detection and monitoring
TEHTRIS NTA Description
TEHTRIS NTA is a network traffic analysis solution that monitors network flows in real time across IT, OT, and industrial environments. The product captures traffic through port mirroring or network TAP and analyzes both inbound and outbound flows. The solution uses a database of over 80,000 detection rules combined with signature-based and behavioral analysis to identify anomalies and suspicious activities. Network intrusion detection (NIDS) and network forensics capabilities are provided to monitor all standard network flows from Layer 3 to Layer 7. NTA is integrated into the TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM, where alerts are automatically sent when anomalies are detected. The platform provides customizable dashboards for monitoring alerts by severity level, IP source, IP destination, and other parameters. A Raw Data view synthesizes all collected logs for forensic analysis and investigation. Sensors are deployed on critical network perimeters without interrupting operations or modifying existing systems. The solution includes capabilities for detecting suspicious certificates used by backdoors attempting encrypted exfiltration. NetFlow-style metadata collection tracks communications between devices. Detection rules are updated automatically without human intervention. The product is designed for deployment in less than one day with configured sniffers and alarms.
TEHTRIS NTA FAQ
TEHTRIS NTA is Network traffic analysis tool for real-time intrusion detection and monitoring developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, Intrusion Detection.
