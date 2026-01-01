IronNet Collective Defense Description

IronNet Collective Defense is a network detection and response platform that enables organizations to collaborate on threat detection and intelligence sharing in real time. The platform is built on IronNet's IronDome and IronDefense products. The platform uses AI-driven network detection and response capabilities to identify and prioritize anomalous activity within individual enterprise network environments. It analyzes threat detections across a community of organizations to identify broad attack patterns. The system provides anonymized intelligence back to all community members in real time, creating an early warning system for potential incoming attacks. The platform includes an automated alert correlation engine that incorporates human intelligence to help confirm network safety. It integrates with existing cybersecurity tools and telemetry data sources to provide visibility, detection capabilities, and triage functionality from a unified interface. Organizations participating in Collective Defense form communities based on sectors, supply chains, or geographic regions. Members benefit from shared threat intelligence without exposing sensitive organizational data, as the intelligence sharing is anonymized. The approach enables organizations to detect threats that may be targeting multiple entities simultaneously.