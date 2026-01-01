IronNet Collective Defense
AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs
IronNet Collective Defense
AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs
IronNet Collective Defense Description
IronNet Collective Defense is a network detection and response platform that enables organizations to collaborate on threat detection and intelligence sharing in real time. The platform is built on IronNet's IronDome and IronDefense products. The platform uses AI-driven network detection and response capabilities to identify and prioritize anomalous activity within individual enterprise network environments. It analyzes threat detections across a community of organizations to identify broad attack patterns. The system provides anonymized intelligence back to all community members in real time, creating an early warning system for potential incoming attacks. The platform includes an automated alert correlation engine that incorporates human intelligence to help confirm network safety. It integrates with existing cybersecurity tools and telemetry data sources to provide visibility, detection capabilities, and triage functionality from a unified interface. Organizations participating in Collective Defense form communities based on sectors, supply chains, or geographic regions. Members benefit from shared threat intelligence without exposing sensitive organizational data, as the intelligence sharing is anonymized. The approach enables organizations to detect threats that may be targeting multiple entities simultaneously.
IronNet Collective Defense FAQ
Common questions about IronNet Collective Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
IronNet Collective Defense is AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs developed by IronNet. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Collective Defense.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership