IronNet Collective Defense Logo

IronNet Collective Defense

AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

IronNet Collective Defense Description

IronNet Collective Defense is a network detection and response platform that enables organizations to collaborate on threat detection and intelligence sharing in real time. The platform is built on IronNet's IronDome and IronDefense products. The platform uses AI-driven network detection and response capabilities to identify and prioritize anomalous activity within individual enterprise network environments. It analyzes threat detections across a community of organizations to identify broad attack patterns. The system provides anonymized intelligence back to all community members in real time, creating an early warning system for potential incoming attacks. The platform includes an automated alert correlation engine that incorporates human intelligence to help confirm network safety. It integrates with existing cybersecurity tools and telemetry data sources to provide visibility, detection capabilities, and triage functionality from a unified interface. Organizations participating in Collective Defense form communities based on sectors, supply chains, or geographic regions. Members benefit from shared threat intelligence without exposing sensitive organizational data, as the intelligence sharing is anonymized. The approach enables organizations to detect threats that may be targeting multiple entities simultaneously.

IronNet Collective Defense FAQ

Common questions about IronNet Collective Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

IronNet Collective Defense is AI-driven NDR platform enabling real-time threat intelligence sharing across orgs developed by IronNet. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Collective Defense.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →