NIKSUN NetVCR® Description

NIKSUN NetVCR is a network performance monitoring appliance that provides real-time traffic monitoring and analysis capabilities. The product captures, timestamps, and indexes all network packets at speeds up to multi-Tbps with zero packet loss. All captured data is stored in the NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse for retrieval and long-term retention. The tool performs Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) across layers 2-7 of the network stack and provides service and application performance analytics. It monitors both inbound and outbound traffic continuously at production traffic rates. The system supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid network environments. NetVCR includes capabilities for network health measurement, performance degradation detection, capacity planning, trending, and usage accounting. The product features bounce diagram analysis for visualizing application session stages and includes a user interface with data highlighting and search functionality. The platform provides executive dashboards and automated reporting capabilities. Historical packet data can be replayed for forensic analysis and troubleshooting of past network incidents. The system generates real-time alerts and supports drill-down analysis for investigating network latency, application slowness, and other performance issues. Optional add-on modules (NetXperts and NetSLM) extend functionality with advanced analysis and alarming capabilities from link to application layer. The product is available in virtual and hardware deployment options.