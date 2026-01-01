ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) Logo

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP)

Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) Description

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) is a network detection and response solution that monitors network traffic to identify threats and automate response actions. The platform analyzes network telemetry using machine learning algorithms and threat intelligence to detect malicious activity across encrypted and hybrid network environments. TDP performs asset discovery to map the attack surface and identify vulnerabilities, leaked secrets, and other organizational risks. The platform detects zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced malware through behavioral analysis, C2 pattern recognition, and lateral movement detection without relying solely on signature-based matching. Each detection is enriched with contextual threat intelligence from ThreatBook CTI, including information about attacker infrastructure, malware families, and campaign history. The platform correlates alerts across hosts, users, and sessions to aggregate adversary activity and reconstruct attack paths. TDP provides automated response capabilities through integration with existing security infrastructure. The platform can automatically block threats and create tickets in connected systems. It offers visibility into network traffic patterns and abnormal behaviors across the organization's infrastructure. The solution is designed for SOC teams to reduce alert noise and manual investigation workload. TDP includes support from managed detection and response experts for escalations and complex threat scenarios.

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) FAQ

Common questions about ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) is Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation developed by ThreatBook. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, C2.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →