ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP)
Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP)
Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) Description
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) is a network detection and response solution that monitors network traffic to identify threats and automate response actions. The platform analyzes network telemetry using machine learning algorithms and threat intelligence to detect malicious activity across encrypted and hybrid network environments. TDP performs asset discovery to map the attack surface and identify vulnerabilities, leaked secrets, and other organizational risks. The platform detects zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced malware through behavioral analysis, C2 pattern recognition, and lateral movement detection without relying solely on signature-based matching. Each detection is enriched with contextual threat intelligence from ThreatBook CTI, including information about attacker infrastructure, malware families, and campaign history. The platform correlates alerts across hosts, users, and sessions to aggregate adversary activity and reconstruct attack paths. TDP provides automated response capabilities through integration with existing security infrastructure. The platform can automatically block threats and create tickets in connected systems. It offers visibility into network traffic patterns and abnormal behaviors across the organization's infrastructure. The solution is designed for SOC teams to reduce alert noise and manual investigation workload. TDP includes support from managed detection and response experts for escalations and complex threat scenarios.
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) FAQ
Common questions about ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) is Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation developed by ThreatBook. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, C2.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership