ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) Description

ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP) is a network detection and response solution that monitors network traffic to identify threats and automate response actions. The platform analyzes network telemetry using machine learning algorithms and threat intelligence to detect malicious activity across encrypted and hybrid network environments. TDP performs asset discovery to map the attack surface and identify vulnerabilities, leaked secrets, and other organizational risks. The platform detects zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced malware through behavioral analysis, C2 pattern recognition, and lateral movement detection without relying solely on signature-based matching. Each detection is enriched with contextual threat intelligence from ThreatBook CTI, including information about attacker infrastructure, malware families, and campaign history. The platform correlates alerts across hosts, users, and sessions to aggregate adversary activity and reconstruct attack paths. TDP provides automated response capabilities through integration with existing security infrastructure. The platform can automatically block threats and create tickets in connected systems. It offers visibility into network traffic patterns and abnormal behaviors across the organization's infrastructure. The solution is designed for SOC teams to reduce alert noise and manual investigation workload. TDP includes support from managed detection and response experts for escalations and complex threat scenarios.