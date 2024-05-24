NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence Description

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that combines Omnis CyberStream and Omnis Cyber Intelligence components. The platform uses deep packet inspection (DPI) technology to provide network visibility and threat detection capabilities. The solution operates through two primary mechanisms: Adaptive Threat Detection and Adaptive Threat Analytics. Adaptive Threat Detection identifies threats at the source of packet capture using machine learning, threat intelligence, and deterministic analysis methods. Adaptive Threat Analytics provides continuous packet and metadata collection independent of alerts, storing this data locally at the source for investigation purposes. The platform captures network traffic across multiple environments including cloud, core, edge, and remote locations. It performs real-time packet-level analysis to detect malicious activity and generates prioritized alerts. The system maintains historical packet data and metadata to support forensic investigations and threat hunting activities. Omnis Cyber Intelligence provides investigation workflows that allow security teams to examine events before, during, and after an alert. The platform supports compliance requirements through its continuous data collection and storage capabilities. The architecture is designed to scale across distributed network environments while maintaining a unified view of network activity.