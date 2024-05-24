NIKSUN NetOmni™ Description

NIKSUN NetOmni is a centralized network monitoring and management platform that provides visibility across distributed network deployments from a single interface. The platform collects data from multiple sources including logs, NetFlow, SNMP, and packet captures across physical, virtual, and hybrid infrastructure. NetOmni aggregates information from network applications, services, and underlying infrastructure to deliver correlated dashboards and workflows. The platform supports multi-NIKSUN deployment environments and provides a web-based management console for unified access to distributed network intelligence. The platform stores collected data for extended periods to support historical analysis and forensic investigations. It provides real-time dashboard updates for monitoring network and application health, along with executive dashboards and automated reporting capabilities. NetOmni enables capacity planning through traffic trend monitoring across the entire network infrastructure. Information can be organized and grouped by various enterprise contexts including links, hosts, subnets, applications, organizations, and other custom criteria. The platform offers visibility from enterprise-wide network usage down to individual user activity levels.