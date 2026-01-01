Gatewatcher TAP Logo

Gatewatcher TAP

Network TAP devices for transparent traffic duplication and monitoring

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Gatewatcher TAP Description

Gatewatcher TAP is a series of network test access point (TAP) devices designed for transparent network traffic duplication and monitoring. The product line includes optical TAPs (single-mode and multi-mode) and copper Gigabit Ethernet TAPs that enable non-intrusive network surveillance. The optical TAP modules support both single-mode (1310nm and 1550nm wavelengths) and multi-mode (850nm) fiber connections. These passive devices require no electrical power and can be integrated into modular chassis systems, supporting up to 24 modules in 1U rack space. They offer multiple split ratios (50/50 and 60/40) for traffic distribution. The copper TAP products include single-port and high-density 8-port models for 10/100/1000 Mbps full-duplex Ethernet links. The high-density variant is designed for data center deployments requiring monitoring of multiple links within 1U of rack space. All TAP devices feature built-in diode functionality that provides unidirectional traffic flow, preventing signal insertion from monitoring ports back into the production network. The optical TAPs provide greater than 35 dB insertion loss on TAP port inputs to block reverse signals. The copper TAPs include fail-safe inline design that maintains network connectivity during power loss, support for Power over Ethernet (PoE) passthrough, and link failure propagation (LFP) capabilities. The qualified TAP models provide physical integrity guarantees to protect against supply chain attacks. The devices monitor all OSI layers without introducing packet loss or network failure points.

Gatewatcher TAP FAQ

Common questions about Gatewatcher TAP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gatewatcher TAP is Network TAP devices for transparent traffic duplication and monitoring developed by Gatewatcher. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Hardware, Network Administration, Network Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →