Gatewatcher TAP Description

Gatewatcher TAP is a series of network test access point (TAP) devices designed for transparent network traffic duplication and monitoring. The product line includes optical TAPs (single-mode and multi-mode) and copper Gigabit Ethernet TAPs that enable non-intrusive network surveillance. The optical TAP modules support both single-mode (1310nm and 1550nm wavelengths) and multi-mode (850nm) fiber connections. These passive devices require no electrical power and can be integrated into modular chassis systems, supporting up to 24 modules in 1U rack space. They offer multiple split ratios (50/50 and 60/40) for traffic distribution. The copper TAP products include single-port and high-density 8-port models for 10/100/1000 Mbps full-duplex Ethernet links. The high-density variant is designed for data center deployments requiring monitoring of multiple links within 1U of rack space. All TAP devices feature built-in diode functionality that provides unidirectional traffic flow, preventing signal insertion from monitoring ports back into the production network. The optical TAPs provide greater than 35 dB insertion loss on TAP port inputs to block reverse signals. The copper TAPs include fail-safe inline design that maintains network connectivity during power loss, support for Power over Ethernet (PoE) passthrough, and link failure propagation (LFP) capabilities. The qualified TAP models provide physical integrity guarantees to protect against supply chain attacks. The devices monitor all OSI layers without introducing packet loss or network failure points.