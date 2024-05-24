ExtraHop RevealX Description

ExtraHop RevealX is a network analysis and visibility platform that consolidates network detection and response (NDR), network performance monitoring (NPM), and intrusion detection system (IDS) capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides packet-level network forensics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. RevealX uses machine learning and cloud-updated signatures to detect threats, including encrypted threats moving laterally across networks. The platform offers unified decryption capabilities to analyze encrypted traffic and provides visibility into all network conversations, packets, and applications. The solution includes packet capture and forensics capabilities with global search functionality and an intuitive interface for investigation. It supports both SaaS and on-premises deployment models with physical, virtual machine, container, and hyperscaler sensor options. RevealX addresses use cases including threat detection and response, threat hunting, SOC modernization, incident response and investigation, and network performance monitoring. The platform integrates with existing security tools to enable collaboration between security and network operations teams. The all-in-one sensor architecture combines multiple network security and observability functions into a single deployment, reducing the need for standalone tools. RevealX provides context for security detections and enables investigation of activity across distributed network environments.