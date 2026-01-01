RedBorder Cybersecurity Description

RedBorder Cybersecurity is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform designed for enterprise and service provider environments. The platform provides network traffic analysis capabilities including NetFlow, sFlow, and deep packet inspection (DPI) with geolocation features. The solution includes a Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) for active network protection. It incorporates an integrated Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) module for log management from multiple sources, including third-party vendors. The platform features a correlation engine that combines rules to detect anomalies and behavioral patterns across network activity. It supports hardware monitoring through SNMP for deployed units and includes wireless traffic analysis with integration capabilities for WiFi access points for indoor localization and data analysis. RedBorder operates on a scale-out architecture designed to process millions of events per second in real-time. The platform supports multitenant deployments and can be deployed as appliances, on-premise installations, virtual platforms, or cloud-based services. The solution provides customizable dashboards for visualization, rule creation, alert configuration, probe management, and reporting. It includes data enrichment capabilities using external intelligence sources combined with data mining and behavioral analytics. A free cloud service plan is available through RedBorder LIVE for organizations to access the platform.