Gigamon TLS/SSL Decryption Description

Gigamon TLS/SSL Decryption is a network security solution that provides decryption capabilities for encrypted traffic within the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline. The product operates as part of the GigaSMART traffic intelligence suite to decrypt TLS/SSL encrypted network communications, enabling security and monitoring tools to inspect encrypted traffic that would otherwise be invisible. The solution addresses the challenge of encrypted traffic blind spots in hybrid cloud and data center environments. It works in conjunction with Gigamon's network visibility infrastructure, including GigaVUE Cloud Suite for cloud environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, VMware, Nutanix, OpenStack) and GigaVUE Appliances for physical data center deployments. The decryption functionality is designed to feed decrypted traffic to downstream security and observability tools, allowing organizations to maintain visibility into encrypted communications for threat detection, compliance monitoring, and network analysis. The product integrates with the broader Gigamon ecosystem including network taps, traffic aggregators, and the GigaVUE Fabric Manager for centralized management. The solution supports organizations implementing zero trust architectures and those requiring visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure deployments. It is positioned to work alongside application filtering and application metadata capabilities within the Gigamon platform.