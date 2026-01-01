Cybrhawk SIEM NDR Description

Cybrhawk SIEM NDR is a network detection and response platform that monitors network traffic to identify advanced threats that bypass traditional security measures. The solution focuses on detecting lateral movement, command-and-control activity, and data exfiltration within network environments. The platform uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and deep packet inspection to analyze network communications. It identifies anomalous communications, unknown devices, and policy violations to reduce dwell time and limit the blast radius of security incidents. The detection engine combines multiple approaches including signature-based and rule-based detection for known threats and protocol abuse. The platform addresses scenarios where attackers bypass endpoint agents and operate directly within the network infrastructure. Cybrhawk SIEM NDR supports Zero Trust security postures through segmentation validation and policy enforcement capabilities. The solution aims to reduce mean time to detect and mean time to respond for lateral movement and egress anomalies while maintaining detection fidelity with reduced false positives. The platform provides visibility into network traffic patterns and helps security teams identify threats that evade endpoint-based security controls by analyzing network-level indicators of compromise.