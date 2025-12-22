DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) Logo

DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR)

Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis

Network Security
Commercial
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) Description

DAS-NDR is a network detection and response system that integrates traffic and malicious file detection, analysis, and traceability capabilities. The system captures and analyzes network traffic up to 100G in real-time using threat intelligence, machine learning, and semantic analysis techniques. The product detects security incidents including mining, ransomware, botnets, data breaches, host compromises, and lateral attacks across the APT attack chain and over 20 types of attacks. It uses feature libraries and detection models to identify both known and unknown threats. DAS-NDR performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis, behavioral analysis, and log reporting to identify attack patterns from network data. The system includes sandbox-based malicious file detection capabilities and supports bidirectional network traffic auditing with protocol parsing and risk behavior analysis. The product records threat information including source, attack methods, attack process, targets, and impacts for forensics and tracing analysis. It provides real-time threat warnings and visualization of threat situations with large-screen display capabilities. DAS-NDR can coordinate with other security products through API interfaces to generate protection policies and supports bypass blocking by sending Reset packets to servers. The system uses VPP high-performance technology architecture with vector packet processing, protocol linear parsing, and multi-mode feature matching.

DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) is Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis developed by DBAPP Security. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with APT, Behavioral Analysis, Incident Response.

