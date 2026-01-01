Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR
NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR
NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR Description
Crystal Eye NDR is a network detection and response solution that monitors network traffic for threats and anomalies. The platform captures and enriches network sessions with metadata including IP addresses, ports, protocols, geolocation, DNS/DHCP data, and encryption type. The solution integrates cyber threat intelligence for monitoring known malware and command-and-control infrastructure. It employs machine learning for anomaly detection combined with over 70,000 curated IDPS rules. PCAP analysis capabilities support threat hunting and forensic investigations. Crystal Eye NDR provides visibility into east-west traffic through sensors deployed within networks to detect lateral movement. The platform includes a unified policy engine that consolidates enforcement across web, email, authentication, and threat detection layers. Integrated security controls include firewall, data loss prevention, intrusion detection and prevention, SSL inspection, content filters, and protocol controls. The solution offers 24x7 access to SOC analysts, digital forensics, and incident response services through what the vendor calls "Village of Experts." On-demand threat hunting services are available without retainer requirements. The platform stores events for 18+ months to enable retrospective analysis and compliance requirements. Crystal Eye NDR supports both in-line and out-of-band deployment modes and features multi-tenant architecture for centralized detection engineering across multiple sites or clients.
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR FAQ
Common questions about Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR is NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services developed by Red Piranha. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, DFIR, IDS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership