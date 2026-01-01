ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer
Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer
Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer Description
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is a network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool that uses flow technologies to provide visibility into network performance. The tool collects and analyzes network flow data to monitor bandwidth usage, traffic patterns, and application performance across network interfaces. The product supports multiple flow formats including NetFlow, sFlow, IPFIX, Netstream, J-Flow, and AppFlow from vendors such as Cisco, 3COM, Juniper, Foundry Networks, Hewlett-Packard, and Extreme Networks. It provides interface-level monitoring with one-minute granularity for real-time traffic analysis. NetFlow Analyzer includes security analytics capabilities with machine learning and behavior-based anomaly detection. It features MITRE ATT&CK mapping to help security teams track adversary tactics. The tool performs deep packet inspection to analyze server traffic and examine application and network response times. The product supports Cisco technologies including NBAR for layer 7 traffic visibility, CBQoS for quality of service monitoring, AVC for application visibility and control, and IP SLA for monitoring service levels of network applications. It can identify non-standard applications using dynamic port numbers. Additional capabilities include capacity planning reports for bandwidth growth analysis, usage-based billing for departmental chargebacks, traffic shaping through ACL or class-based policies, and monitoring of voice, video, and data traffic quality. The tool provides customizable dashboards, threshold-based alerts, and notification templates for network administrators.
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer FAQ
Common questions about ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool developed by ManageEngine. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Flow Analysis, MITRE Attack.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership