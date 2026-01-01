ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer Logo

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer

Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool

Network Security
Commercial
ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer Description

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is a network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool that uses flow technologies to provide visibility into network performance. The tool collects and analyzes network flow data to monitor bandwidth usage, traffic patterns, and application performance across network interfaces. The product supports multiple flow formats including NetFlow, sFlow, IPFIX, Netstream, J-Flow, and AppFlow from vendors such as Cisco, 3COM, Juniper, Foundry Networks, Hewlett-Packard, and Extreme Networks. It provides interface-level monitoring with one-minute granularity for real-time traffic analysis. NetFlow Analyzer includes security analytics capabilities with machine learning and behavior-based anomaly detection. It features MITRE ATT&CK mapping to help security teams track adversary tactics. The tool performs deep packet inspection to analyze server traffic and examine application and network response times. The product supports Cisco technologies including NBAR for layer 7 traffic visibility, CBQoS for quality of service monitoring, AVC for application visibility and control, and IP SLA for monitoring service levels of network applications. It can identify non-standard applications using dynamic port numbers. Additional capabilities include capacity planning reports for bandwidth growth analysis, usage-based billing for departmental chargebacks, traffic shaping through ACL or class-based policies, and monitoring of voice, video, and data traffic quality. The tool provides customizable dashboards, threshold-based alerts, and notification templates for network administrators.

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer FAQ

Common questions about ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool developed by ManageEngine. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Flow Analysis, MITRE Attack.

