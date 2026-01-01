Vectra AI Network Coverage Logo

Vectra AI Network Coverage

AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments

Network Security
Commercial
Vectra AI Network Coverage Description

Vectra AI Network Coverage provides network detection and response capabilities across data center, campus, remote work, cloud network, and OT environments. The platform monitors network traffic to detect lateral movement, command and control activity, and data exfiltration attempts across hybrid infrastructure. The solution uses behavior-based analytics to identify attacker techniques aligned to MITRE ATT&CK tactics. It detects threats within encrypted traffic without requiring decryption, analyzing protocols like LDAPS and SMBv3 while maintaining network performance. The platform covers SSL/TLS 1.3 traffic analysis without decryption overhead. Network identity capabilities identify Active Directory attacks, hidden tunnels, SQL injection attempts, and suspect domain activity. The platform detects command and control techniques including domain fronting, intermittent beaconing, use of legitimate SaaS channels, and encrypted C2 communications. Privilege access analytics use graph-based algorithms to map trust relationships between accounts, services, and systems. This enables detection of privilege escalation and service misuse across hybrid cloud, network, and identity layers without requiring logs. The platform attributes detection events to specific hosts or accounts for entity prioritization. It supports ingestion of Suricata-compatible signatures to correlate AI detections with behavioral signals. Deployment options include on-premises, air-gapped, SaaS, and hybrid architectures. Coverage includes 90%+ of relevant MITRE ATT&CK techniques for network-based threats.

Vectra AI Network Coverage is AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments developed by Vectra AI. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Active Directory, Behavioral Analysis.

