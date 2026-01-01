Vectra AI Network Coverage
AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments
Vectra AI Network Coverage
AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments
Vectra AI Network Coverage Description
Vectra AI Network Coverage provides network detection and response capabilities across data center, campus, remote work, cloud network, and OT environments. The platform monitors network traffic to detect lateral movement, command and control activity, and data exfiltration attempts across hybrid infrastructure. The solution uses behavior-based analytics to identify attacker techniques aligned to MITRE ATT&CK tactics. It detects threats within encrypted traffic without requiring decryption, analyzing protocols like LDAPS and SMBv3 while maintaining network performance. The platform covers SSL/TLS 1.3 traffic analysis without decryption overhead. Network identity capabilities identify Active Directory attacks, hidden tunnels, SQL injection attempts, and suspect domain activity. The platform detects command and control techniques including domain fronting, intermittent beaconing, use of legitimate SaaS channels, and encrypted C2 communications. Privilege access analytics use graph-based algorithms to map trust relationships between accounts, services, and systems. This enables detection of privilege escalation and service misuse across hybrid cloud, network, and identity layers without requiring logs. The platform attributes detection events to specific hosts or accounts for entity prioritization. It supports ingestion of Suricata-compatible signatures to correlate AI detections with behavioral signals. Deployment options include on-premises, air-gapped, SaaS, and hybrid architectures. Coverage includes 90%+ of relevant MITRE ATT&CK techniques for network-based threats.
Vectra AI Network Coverage FAQ
Common questions about Vectra AI Network Coverage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Vectra AI Network Coverage is AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments developed by Vectra AI. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Active Directory, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership