Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments Description

Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a service that provides organizations with assessments to identify blind spots and unmanaged nodes within their networks. The service takes a proactive approach to IT security by detecting network weaknesses before they can be exploited. The assessments are designed to help organizations understand what devices and nodes exist on their networks that may not be under active management or monitoring. This includes identifying unmanaged nodes that could represent security risks as networks grow more complex with trends like mobility, Internet of Things devices, and cloud integration. The service aims to help security teams gain awareness of potential attack vectors through unmanaged network assets. By identifying these gaps in visibility, organizations can take steps to optimize their security measures and better defend against threats targeting unmanaged infrastructure. Network Visibility Assessments are positioned as a solution for organizations struggling to maintain security oversight as their networks expand and become more complex. The service is intended for enterprise-level network environments where maintaining complete visibility across all network assets has become challenging.