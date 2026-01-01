Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR Description
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR is a Network Detection and Response solution designed for IT and OT environments. The platform provides network visibility and threat detection capabilities to identify and characterize cyber threats. The platform includes multiple components: - NDR module for 360-degree visibility of network usage and assets, enabling early threat identification and remediation - Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) services providing threat intelligence feeds and analysis capabilities for investigations - Reflex for automated orchestration and response to cyber threats - Terminal Access Point (TAP) for optical and copper network integration (GTAP) - Cockpit for prioritization and intelligent management of security incidents with collaboration features - Gen AI Assistant (GAIA) for AI-powered security operations - Deep Visibility for network traffic analysis The platform is designed to integrate with existing security tools and adapt to specific environments including cloud deployments. It supports regulatory compliance requirements and can be deployed across various network architectures. The solution is qualified for detection systems and TAP components. Gatewatcher was recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response.
Gatewatcher Plateforme NDR is NDR platform for IT/OT environments with threat detection and CTI developed by Gatewatcher. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Incident Response.
