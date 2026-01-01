Gatewatcher Deep Visibility Description

Gatewatcher Deep Visibility is a network traffic monitoring solution that provides surveillance and analysis of network infrastructure communications. The product captures and analyzes network traffic across multiple layers, from transport layer (TCP) to application layer, supporting over 3000 applications and protocols. The solution operates in both in-line and out-of-band modes, offering real-time and historical traffic analysis capabilities. It includes specialized dashboards for IT and OT environments, covering protocols such as HTTP, SSL/TLS, and DNS. The product supports IPv4 and IPv6 protocols and monitors metrics including host activity, latency, and TCP/UDP protocols. Deep Visibility integrates with Gatewatcher's TAP (Test Access Point) devices for traffic collection and works as a component of the broader Gatewatcher NDR platform. The solution provides centralized management of capture points with visibility across network segments. It can be deployed in various environments, from remote offices to data centers, with edge models available for distributed locations. The product includes internal storage capacity up to 16TB for packet and metadata retention. Analysis capabilities include packet inspection, metadata extraction, and network performance troubleshooting. The solution aims to detect threats early through comprehensive network visibility and supports incident investigation workflows.