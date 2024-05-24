Cynet Network Security Description

Cynet Network Security is a network detection and response platform that monitors network traffic to identify threats and anomalous behaviors across network infrastructure. The platform analyzes interactions between devices and users to detect malicious activity. The solution includes network scan detection capabilities that identify patterns indicative of malicious scanning activity. It provides DNS attack detection to identify various attacks targeting DNS infrastructure. The platform features deception technology through deployment of decoy hosts and servers to monitor for unauthorized access attempts. Cynet detects tunnel exfiltration attempts to protect against data exfiltration through encrypted communication channels. It identifies risky connections by monitoring active communication with malicious sites to protect against malware distribution, phishing, and command-and-control communications. The platform includes external attack surface management to identify vulnerable ports and suspicious port scanning activities. The malicious domain protection feature restricts access to specific domains and blocks entire categories of potentially harmful websites. Domain filtering prevents endpoints from connecting to malicious or compromised websites across all browsers and network protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, and TCP. The solution monitors all Windows-based endpoint browsers and processes regardless of endpoint location or connection status. Web content filtering allows administrators to create category-based web policies for internet access control. Organizations can configure which categories to track or block, create custom domain-based blocklists, and display restricted site warnings when users attempt to access blocked websites. The platform operates in both detection and prevention modes and includes configurable allowlists for safe domains.