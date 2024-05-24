Cynet Network Security
AI-powered network security platform with NDR, domain filtering, and 24x7 SOC
Cynet Network Security
AI-powered network security platform with NDR, domain filtering, and 24x7 SOC
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
Cynet Network Security Description
Cynet Network Security is a network detection and response platform that monitors network traffic to identify threats and anomalous behaviors across network infrastructure. The platform analyzes interactions between devices and users to detect malicious activity. The solution includes network scan detection capabilities that identify patterns indicative of malicious scanning activity. It provides DNS attack detection to identify various attacks targeting DNS infrastructure. The platform features deception technology through deployment of decoy hosts and servers to monitor for unauthorized access attempts. Cynet detects tunnel exfiltration attempts to protect against data exfiltration through encrypted communication channels. It identifies risky connections by monitoring active communication with malicious sites to protect against malware distribution, phishing, and command-and-control communications. The platform includes external attack surface management to identify vulnerable ports and suspicious port scanning activities. The malicious domain protection feature restricts access to specific domains and blocks entire categories of potentially harmful websites. Domain filtering prevents endpoints from connecting to malicious or compromised websites across all browsers and network protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, and TCP. The solution monitors all Windows-based endpoint browsers and processes regardless of endpoint location or connection status. Web content filtering allows administrators to create category-based web policies for internet access control. Organizations can configure which categories to track or block, create custom domain-based blocklists, and display restricted site warnings when users attempt to access blocked websites. The platform operates in both detection and prevention modes and includes configurable allowlists for safe domains.
Cynet Network Security FAQ
Common questions about Cynet Network Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cynet Network Security is AI-powered network security platform with NDR, domain filtering, and 24x7 SOC developed by Cynet. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with NDR, AI Powered Security, DNS Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox