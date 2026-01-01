13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE Description

13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a Network Detection and Response solution that takes a proactive approach to stopping cyber threats. The product disrupts the cyber kill chain by eliminating malicious network traffic before generating alerts, distinguishing itself from traditional reactive security controls. The solution addresses the limitations of signature-based and AI/ML-based reactive security approaches that analyze threats after they enter the network. It operates without requiring human intervention to stop ransomware and other attacks in real time. The product is available in multiple deployment options including cloud, physical appliances, and hybrid configurations. Installation and testing takes approximately 45 minutes with less than 15 minutes of network downtime. The solution provides forensic visibility into blocked attacks, including details about attack sources, frequency, originating devices, and attack types. It integrates into broader security programs that include Zero Trust Architecture implementation, technical control optimization, and security maturity improvements. 13 Layers positions the product as addressing the cybersecurity skills shortage by reducing false positives and alert fatigue that overwhelm IT and security teams. The company emphasizes that traditional reactive solutions have been present in 100% of major data breaches, while attacks typically execute in under 30 seconds.