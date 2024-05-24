Cyberrock AI Cybersecurity Solution Description

Cyberrock is an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses, remote workers, and high-profile individuals. The system consists of three main components: a dedicated sensor device, a mobile application with an AI agent called Rocky, and an MSP portal for managed service providers and corporate IT teams. The sensor device continuously scans and monitors networks for vulnerabilities, unusual activity, and compliance gaps. The AI agent Rocky provides real-time alerts, guidance, and support through the mobile application. The system performs automated network audits and provides step-by-step instructions for addressing security issues. When complex problems are detected, the system can escalate issues to designated IT professionals or Security Operations Centers. Upon authorization, these experts receive immediate access to relevant network data and issue history to facilitate rapid response. The MSP Portal provides centralized visibility across multiple client or site networks through a unified dashboard. It displays live device health status, vulnerability scan results, and AI-driven recommendations. The portal transforms alerts into actionable insights and supports evidence export for quarterly business reviews and audits. The solution is hosted on secure Network Operations servers and integrates with existing MSP workflows. It is designed to provide cybersecurity capabilities without requiring a full-time dedicated security team.