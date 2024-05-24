Loading...
AI-powered network security solution for SMBs with sensor device and MSP portal
AI-powered network security solution for SMBs with sensor device and MSP portal
Cyberrock is an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses, remote workers, and high-profile individuals. The system consists of three main components: a dedicated sensor device, a mobile application with an AI agent called Rocky, and an MSP portal for managed service providers and corporate IT teams. The sensor device continuously scans and monitors networks for vulnerabilities, unusual activity, and compliance gaps. The AI agent Rocky provides real-time alerts, guidance, and support through the mobile application. The system performs automated network audits and provides step-by-step instructions for addressing security issues. When complex problems are detected, the system can escalate issues to designated IT professionals or Security Operations Centers. Upon authorization, these experts receive immediate access to relevant network data and issue history to facilitate rapid response. The MSP Portal provides centralized visibility across multiple client or site networks through a unified dashboard. It displays live device health status, vulnerability scan results, and AI-driven recommendations. The portal transforms alerts into actionable insights and supports evidence export for quarterly business reviews and audits. The solution is hosted on secure Network Operations servers and integrates with existing MSP workflows. It is designed to provide cybersecurity capabilities without requiring a full-time dedicated security team.
Common questions about Cyberrock AI Cybersecurity Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyberrock AI Cybersecurity Solution is AI-powered network security solution for SMBs with sensor device and MSP portal developed by Cyberrock. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Monitoring.
A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traffic, identify malicious behavior, and connect related security events to reveal attack patterns without requiring endpoint agents.
A cross-platform network detection tool that identifies active Responder tools by sending LLMNR queries for fabricated hostnames.
A Zeek-based protocol analyzer that parses GQUIC traffic to extract connection metadata and create fingerprints for detecting anomalous network behavior.
Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox