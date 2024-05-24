DataBee BluVector Description

DataBee BluVector is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to network-based threats. The product was originally built to protect critical government and enterprise networks. BluVector provides visibility across networks, devices, users, files, and data to identify threat actors. The solution focuses on detecting zero-day malware attacks and advanced threats through AI-driven analysis. It includes machine learning-based malware detection capabilities that analyze network traffic for suspicious activity. The platform offers full traffic visibility to monitor network communications and identify anomalous behavior. BluVector is designed to integrate with existing security infrastructure and can be deployed to hunt for skilled and motivated threat actors operating within network environments. The solution is available through AWS Marketplace and is part of the DataBee product portfolio from Comcast Technology Solutions. BluVector supports forensic investigation capabilities and provides real-time threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT environments. The platform aims to deliver network defense capabilities through automated threat detection and response mechanisms.