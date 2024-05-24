Vectra AI Cybersecurity Description

Vectra AI is a network detection and response platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and track cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. The platform monitors network traffic, identity systems, and cloud infrastructure to detect attacker behavior and movement. The system provides coverage across multiple attack surfaces including cloud environments (Azure), SaaS applications (M365), identity systems, and traditional network infrastructure. It analyzes data through multiple stages: ingestion and normalization, detection and triage, attribution and correlation, investigation, and response. The platform focuses on detecting various attack types including account takeovers, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. It correlates attacker activities across different domains to provide visibility into attack progression and lateral movement. Vectra AI offers both a self-managed platform and managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services. The technology integrates with existing security tools and endpoints to extend detection capabilities. The platform includes Attack Signal Intelligence that processes data from cloud, SaaS, identity, network, and endpoint sources. The system is designed to reduce alert volume through high-fidelity detections and automated triage, aiming to decrease analyst workload while providing coverage across the MITRE ATT&CK framework.