Trend Micro Network Detection and Response
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response Description
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response is a network security solution that provides visibility into network traffic and detects threats across managed and unmanaged devices. The product uses network sensors to extract metadata and analyze anomalies using AI and machine learning technologies. The solution offers in-line intrusion prevention capabilities with real-time decryption, inspection, and blocking of traffic in all directions including inbound, outbound, and lateral movement. It provides automatic protection against zero-day threats and vulnerabilities an average of 96 days before official vendor patches are available. The platform monitors network traffic by analyzing hundreds of protocols to detect known, unknown, and targeted attacks. Detection techniques include file, web, IP, and mobile reputation analysis, heuristic analysis, and customizable sandboxing. The system can decrypt encrypted network traffic to provide complete visibility into potential threats. Network traffic analysis capabilities allow security teams to trace the complete lifecycle of attacks by rewinding, retracing, and replaying network activity. The solution correlates data across security layers to identify attack entry points and affected systems. The product includes automated remediation features with built-in cross-layer correlations and flexible playbooks to accelerate incident response workflows. It provides instant risk assessments to identify potential problem areas even when no detection is triggered. The solution is part of the Trend Vision One platform and supports deployment across public and private clouds, IT, and OT environments.
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response FAQ
Common questions about Trend Micro Network Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Trend Micro Network Detection and Response is NDR solution providing network visibility, threat detection, and intrusion prevention developed by Trend Micro. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Machine Learning.
