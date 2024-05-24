Exabeam NetMon Logo

Exabeam NetMon

Network monitoring and detection solution for threat analysis

Network Security
Commercial
0
Exabeam NetMon Description

Exabeam NetMon is a network monitoring solution designed to provide visibility into network traffic and detect security threats. The product is part of the Exabeam platform and focuses on network-based detection capabilities. NetMon analyzes network traffic to identify suspicious activities and potential security incidents. The solution monitors network communications to detect anomalies and threats that may indicate compromise or malicious activity. The product integrates with the broader Exabeam security platform to provide network-level telemetry and detection capabilities. NetMon collects and analyzes network data to support security operations teams in identifying and investigating security events. As a network monitoring tool, NetMon provides organizations with the ability to gain visibility into network communications and detect threats that may not be visible at the endpoint or application layer. The solution is designed to complement other security tools by adding network-based detection and analysis capabilities to an organization's security infrastructure.

Exabeam NetMon FAQ

Exabeam NetMon is Network monitoring and detection solution for threat analysis developed by Exabeam. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, NDR, Network Monitoring.

