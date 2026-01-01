Exeon NDR Logo

Exeon NDR Description

Exeon NDR is a network detection and response platform that combines AI-powered analytics with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capabilities. The platform analyzes network metadata to detect advanced cyber threats in real time without requiring deep packet inspection or agents. The solution operates through behavioral analytics and machine learning algorithms developed from red-teaming experience and academic research. It monitors network data flows to identify suspicious behavior, lateral movement, and potential security breaches that may bypass traditional security tools like SIEM and EDR systems. Exeon NDR can be deployed on-premises, in private cloud environments, or in public cloud tenants to maintain data confidentiality. The platform uses distributed appliances managed from a central dashboard and scales without requiring sensors or agents throughout the network. The system provides network visibility across IT environments and supports encrypted traffic analysis through metadata examination. It generates alerts for anomalous activities and enables security teams to investigate and respond to threats through an analyst interface. The platform is designed for security operations centers, managed security service providers, and enterprise security teams requiring network-level threat detection capabilities. It supports threat information exchange through industry standards and offers data retention options that keep event metadata local for regulatory compliance purposes.

Exeon NDR is AI-powered NDR platform with UEBA for threat detection and network visibility developed by Exeon. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

