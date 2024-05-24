Cyber adAPT Description

Cyber adAPT is a network security solution that performs behavior-based detection at line speeds through live analysis of network traffic. The system analyzes network data as it passes by sensors rather than relying on pre-filtered events from device and application log files. The technology identifies seemingly normal behavior in network traffic and correlates this behavior with multiple intelligence variants for threat assessment. It layers threat intelligence feeds with host behavior data to increase detection fidelity and reduce false positive alarms. Unlike traditional behavior-based detection technologies that only analyze network data on the perimeter for short periods, Cyber adAPT provides continuous monitoring of internal network traffic. The multi-level analytics approach provides visibility into natural traffic patterns inside a network that would otherwise remain hidden. The system operates by detecting behavior as it occurs on the wire, enabling real-time threat detection and assessment. This approach allows organizations to identify threats based on behavioral patterns rather than relying solely on signature-based detection methods.