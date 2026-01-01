Darktrace NETWORK Logo

Darktrace NETWORK

AI-powered network detection and response platform for threat detection

Network Security
Commercial
Darktrace NETWORK Description

Darktrace NETWORK is a network detection and response solution that uses Self-Learning AI to identify and respond to threats across network environments. The platform analyzes network traffic to detect anomalous behavior without relying on signatures or threat intelligence databases. The solution provides visibility across on-premises, virtual, cloud, and hybrid networks, including remote worker endpoints, OT devices, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) environments. It analyzes both encrypted and decrypted traffic to identify unusual connections, devices, identities, and attack paths. Darktrace NETWORK includes Cyber AI Analyst, which performs automated investigations of alerts and prioritizes threats based on potential business impact. The system correlates events across network, endpoints, cloud, identities, OT, email, and remote devices. It can ingest STIX/TAXII threat intelligence feeds and supports custom detection rules based on indicators of compromise. The platform offers autonomous response capabilities that contain threats in real time based on environmental context and normal behavior patterns for devices and users. Response actions can be customized and integrated with existing security tools through an open API architecture. Additional capabilities include attack path modeling, threat and vulnerability management through Proactive Exposure Management, and incident simulation through Incident Readiness & Recovery. Managed Detection and Response services are available with 24/7 SOC analyst monitoring.

Darktrace NETWORK FAQ

Common questions about Darktrace NETWORK including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Darktrace NETWORK is AI-powered network detection and response platform for threat detection developed by Darktrace. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security.

