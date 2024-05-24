Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software Description

Enea Qosmos provides embedded Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and threat detection software for cybersecurity and networking products. The solution classifies network traffic in real-time, including encrypted traffic, without requiring decryption. It delivers granular information about network activities and threat detection capabilities. The product portfolio includes three main components: Qosmos ixEngine (a DPI and classification engine SDK that recognizes over 4,700 protocols), Qosmos TD SDK (an IDS-based threat detection software), and Qosmos Probe (a high throughput network sensor for non-intrusive visibility). The technology is designed for integration into various security and networking solutions including SSE, SASE, SD-WAN, ZTNA, NGFW, and NDR/XDR platforms. It provides AI-powered capabilities and delivers structured data for AI-based security solutions. The DPI engine offers first packet classification and machine learning-enhanced encrypted traffic classification. It can be embedded as an SDK or deployed as a standalone network sensor. The solution provides application awareness, protocol recognition, and traffic intelligence for embedded integration into third-party products.