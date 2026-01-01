Absolute Insights for Network
Absolute Insights for Network Description
Absolute Insights for Network is a digital experience monitoring solution that provides real-time visibility into device, application, and network performance for distributed workforces. The product monitors network connectivity across home networks, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, tracking metrics such as disconnections, coverage areas, download speeds, and network throughput. The solution offers cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android devices. The Windows client includes tamper-proof monitoring capabilities to ensure continuous data collection. Network security profiling identifies potential data leaks and man-in-the-middle attacks by analyzing the security posture of networks that workers connect to. Data activity and destination reports track where data flows from each device, flagging potentially unwanted connections. The platform provides visibility into policy enforcement effectiveness, including policy-blocked hosts, websites, addresses, ports, and web reputation filtering. This enables organizations to analyze the impact of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies and adjust configurations accordingly. The conditional policy engine identifies device and user activity issues before they impact productivity. Customizable dashboards display network performance by location and provide diagnostic snapshots to facilitate issue resolution. Optional features include security policy impact summaries, data loss prevention monitoring, browser session tracking, file transfer analysis, and user feedback collection. The product integrates with Absolute's broader platform and can be combined with add-on services such as Absolute Secure Web Gateway Service for additional web security capabilities.
