Real-time network detection with post-compromise forensics capabilities

Network Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Packet AnalysisPcapAnomaly DetectionNetwork Monitoring
Cyber adAPT Cyber adAPT PLUS Description

Cyber adAPT PLUS is a network detection and response solution that integrates real-time threat detection with post-compromise forensic capabilities. The platform combines threat intelligence and deep packet inspection of network traffic with network baseline analysis to identify behavioral abnormalities hidden inside network packets. The solution provides long-term collection and storage of historic raw network traffic packets through scalable storage and data reduction technology. This enables security teams to conduct forensic investigations using historical packet data when attacks bypass perimeter defenses. The platform monitors network traffic moving vertically and laterally across the network and through sensors. It correlates real-time detection with long-term data stores to understand the complete lifecycle of attacks from surveillance to compromise. Cyber adAPT PLUS aims to help organizations discover attacks that have penetrated inside the network perimeter, reduce false positive alarms, prioritize security workflow, and develop informed incident responses based on forensic evidence and behavioral analysis of network activity.

