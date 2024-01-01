PCAPdroid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly open source app that allows you to track, analyze, and block connections made by other apps on your device. It enables you to export a PCAP dump of the traffic, inspect HTTP, decrypt TLS traffic, and more. Features include logging and examining connections made by user and system apps, extracting SNI, DNS query, HTTP URL, and remote IP address, inspecting HTTP requests and replies, decrypting HTTPS/TLS traffic, exporting SSLKEYLOGFILE, dumping traffic to a PCAP file, creating rules to filter traffic, identifying country and ASN of remote servers, and on rooted devices, capturing traffic while other VPN apps are running. Paid features include firewall creation and malware detection.