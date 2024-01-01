A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly open source app that allows you to track, analyze, and block connections made by other apps on your device. It enables you to export a PCAP dump of the traffic, inspect HTTP, decrypt TLS traffic, and more. Features include logging and examining connections made by user and system apps, extracting SNI, DNS query, HTTP URL, and remote IP address, inspecting HTTP requests and replies, decrypting HTTPS/TLS traffic, exporting SSLKEYLOGFILE, dumping traffic to a PCAP file, creating rules to filter traffic, identifying country and ASN of remote servers, and on rooted devices, capturing traffic while other VPN apps are running. Paid features include firewall creation and malware detection.
A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.
Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.