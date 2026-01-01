GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR)
NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR)
NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) Description
GoSecure Titan Network Detection and Response (NDR) is a network security solution that monitors both North-South and East-West traffic across network infrastructures. The platform uses network sensors deployed across the network to observe internal and external traffic flows beyond perimeter monitoring. The solution employs machine learning models to identify suspicious patterns including internal scanning, privilege escalations, lateral movement, and data exfiltration attempts. Network activity is correlated with endpoint and identity data to provide unified threat visibility across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. The platform includes 24/7 security operations center (SOC) analyst support that continuously analyzes network flows and behavioral patterns. Detection capabilities are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, focusing on lateral movement and exfiltration tactics. Response capabilities include orchestrated containment through the Titan MXDR platform, enabling isolation of affected systems, blocking malicious IP addresses, and stopping lateral movement. The solution is delivered as part of the Titan MXDR service without requiring additional infrastructure deployment. The platform provides visibility across hybrid environments, combining cloud and on-premises network monitoring with behavioral analytics validated by SOC analysts.
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) is NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis developed by GoSecure. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Hybrid Cloud, Lateral Movement.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership