GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR)

GoSecure Titan Network Detection and Response (NDR) is a network security solution that monitors both North-South and East-West traffic across network infrastructures. The platform uses network sensors deployed across the network to observe internal and external traffic flows beyond perimeter monitoring. The solution employs machine learning models to identify suspicious patterns including internal scanning, privilege escalations, lateral movement, and data exfiltration attempts. Network activity is correlated with endpoint and identity data to provide unified threat visibility across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. The platform includes 24/7 security operations center (SOC) analyst support that continuously analyzes network flows and behavioral patterns. Detection capabilities are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, focusing on lateral movement and exfiltration tactics. Response capabilities include orchestrated containment through the Titan MXDR platform, enabling isolation of affected systems, blocking malicious IP addresses, and stopping lateral movement. The solution is delivered as part of the Titan MXDR service without requiring additional infrastructure deployment. The platform provides visibility across hybrid environments, combining cloud and on-premises network monitoring with behavioral analytics validated by SOC analysts.

