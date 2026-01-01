WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR Description

WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR is a cloud-native Network Detection and Response solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The product operates within WatchGuard Cloud and analyzes NetFlow data using multi-layer neural networks and flow-based machine learning to detect threats that bypass perimeter defenses. The solution identifies command and control activity, lateral movement, beaconing, scanning, anomalous access, and suspicious data transfers within network traffic. It provides continuous monitoring and intelligent risk assessment to highlight vulnerabilities and unauthorized devices, including IoT endpoints. ThreatSync NDR integrates with WatchGuard Firebox appliances, third-party firewalls, routers, and switches. The cloud-native architecture reduces deployment time and operational overhead. The product includes automated threat and risk reporting, device risk visualizations, and guided remediation actions. The solution is optimized for smaller IT teams with intuitive workflows and fast onboarding. It can be extended with WatchGuard Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for cloud and hybrid visibility, and Compliance Reporting for automated reporting on ISO-27001 and NIST 800-53 controls. These components can be combined in WatchGuard Total NDR for unified threat, risk, and compliance management.