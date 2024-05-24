BlueCat Edge Description

BlueCat Edge is a DNS-based security solution that provides visibility and control at the DNS resolution layer. The product enforces security policies and blocks malicious domains at the query level, bringing DNS control closer to users and workloads in distributed environments. The solution detects and blocks DNS-based threats using real-time threat feeds, behavioral analytics, and custom policies. It enables security and network operations teams to identify threats early, block malicious traffic, and accelerate incident response. BlueCat Edge embeds protection and visibility directly into DNS resolution, transforming existing DNS infrastructure into a proactive defense layer. The product provides DNS-layer visibility and control to detect, block, and respond to security incidents across the network edge. The solution includes Threat Protection capabilities that alert on DNS-based threats and enable proactive response. It supports integration with SIEM and SOAR platforms for security orchestration and incident management workflows. BlueCat Edge is designed for distributed environments where network and security teams need to protect users and workloads without adding operational friction. The product operates at the DNS query level to enforce policies and provide comprehensive threat visibility across the network.