ManageEngine CloudDNS
Cloud-native managed DNS service
ManageEngine CloudDNS Description
ManageEngine CloudDNS is a cloud-native managed DNS service that provides domain hosting and DNS management capabilities for organizations. The platform offers DNS record management supporting various record types including A, AAAA, CNAME, ALIAS, ANAME, and CA records through a unified web interface. The service includes DNS load balancing functionality with multiple distribution methods including round-robin, weight-based failover, and priority-based failover to distribute traffic across multiple DNS records based on availability. GeoDNS capabilities enable traffic routing based on client geolocation, IP address ranges, and autonomous system (AS) numbers to optimize response times. CloudDNS implements DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) to provide cryptographic authentication and data integrity verification during DNS queries. The platform includes domain query analytics with visualization of query statistics, geographic distribution, and record type analysis. The service operates through a global anycast network with Points of Presence (PoPs) at 16 locations worldwide, providing redundant name servers and DDoS protection. It offers unlimited DNS queries with no additional polling charges and includes vanity nameserver options. CloudDNS integrates with ManageEngine's broader IT management ecosystem and provides monitoring capabilities for DNS infrastructure health and performance metrics.
