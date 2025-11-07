ManageEngine CloudDNS Logo

ManageEngine CloudDNS

Cloud-native managed DNS service

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

ManageEngine CloudDNS Description

ManageEngine CloudDNS is a cloud-native managed DNS service that provides domain hosting and DNS management capabilities for organizations. The platform offers DNS record management supporting various record types including A, AAAA, CNAME, ALIAS, ANAME, and CA records through a unified web interface. The service includes DNS load balancing functionality with multiple distribution methods including round-robin, weight-based failover, and priority-based failover to distribute traffic across multiple DNS records based on availability. GeoDNS capabilities enable traffic routing based on client geolocation, IP address ranges, and autonomous system (AS) numbers to optimize response times. CloudDNS implements DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) to provide cryptographic authentication and data integrity verification during DNS queries. The platform includes domain query analytics with visualization of query statistics, geographic distribution, and record type analysis. The service operates through a global anycast network with Points of Presence (PoPs) at 16 locations worldwide, providing redundant name servers and DDoS protection. It offers unlimited DNS queries with no additional polling charges and includes vanity nameserver options. CloudDNS integrates with ManageEngine's broader IT management ecosystem and provides monitoring capabilities for DNS infrastructure health and performance metrics.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →