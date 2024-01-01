Justniffer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Justniffer is a network protocol analyzer that captures network traffic and produces logs in a customized way. It can emulate Apache web server log files, track response times, and extract all intercepted files from the HTTP traffic. It lets you interactively trace TCP traffic from a live network or from a previously saved capture file. Justniffer's main feature is the ability to handle complex low-level protocol issues and retrieve the correct flow of TCP/IP traffic, including IP fragmentation, TCP retransmission, and reordering. It is optimized for 'Request / Response' protocols and can track server response time.