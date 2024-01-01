A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
Justniffer is a network protocol analyzer that captures network traffic and produces logs in a customized way. It can emulate Apache web server log files, track response times, and extract all intercepted files from the HTTP traffic. It lets you interactively trace TCP traffic from a live network or from a previously saved capture file. Justniffer's main feature is the ability to handle complex low-level protocol issues and retrieve the correct flow of TCP/IP traffic, including IP fragmentation, TCP retransmission, and reordering. It is optimized for 'Request / Response' protocols and can track server response time.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.